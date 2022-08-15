French soldiers leave Mali after 9 years of spending billions and many lives lost

In the early days of the French intervention, this was considered a great success. “Mali is not a caliphate, and the likelihood that it could become one in 2013 was very high,” General Kastre said. He claimed that France and European allies also helped Mali build up its military capabilities.

Far better equipped and trained than their Malian counterparts, the French troops were able to carry out complex operations both from the air and from the ground, where elite units in air-conditioned armored personnel carriers combed the overgrown savannah in search of insurgents and their weapons.

But the French soldiers often had no experience in any African country, had little understanding of the complex dynamics of the game, and were unable to communicate with the Malians they were supposed to protect. They spent most of their time in heavily defended bases and were seen by many as arrogant and inefficient.

Now France will conduct its counter-terrorism operations in the region from neighboring Niger, as well as from Chad, where Operation Barkhane is headquartered.

The French withdrawal from Mali also adds uncertainty to the future of the UN peacekeeping operation in the country. Germany, the biggest contributor to the mission, announced last week that it was ending its participation just three months after voting to extend it.

The French announced their withdrawal in February, and as they closed their bases and wound down operations, the attacks continued to escalate.