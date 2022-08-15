French soldiers leave Mali after 9 years of spending billions and many lives lost

It all started with fanfare and friendship: French troops who arrived in the West African country of Mali in 2013 were hailed as heroes freeing Malians from an existential jihadist threat.
But it all ended quietly on Monday afternoon, when the last few French units crossed the border into neighboring Niger without waiting for a hearty farewell to their Malian partners, with whom France had serious disagreements and their mission is far from over.
The last unit of the French military mission of Operation Barkhane crossed the border at 13:00, the military said in a statement. statementadding that the mission is undergoing a “profound transformation” but will “continue to fight terrorism” in the region.
French troops have been fighting Islamists in Mali for nearly a decade. Billions of euros have been spent. Thousands of civilians were killed, as well as thousands of Malian soldiers and 59 French. But by no means stopped, the insurrectionary insurgency from its northern origins spread through the center of the country and its neighbors.
“The situation is worse than in 2013,” said Alfa Alhadi Koina, a Bamako-based geopolitical analyst at Think Peace Sahel Research Institute. “Cancer has spread across Mali.”
Despite France’s regular claims that it has killed jihadist leaders, armed Islamist groups continue to recruit young people into their ranks, often finding fertile recruiting grounds among marginalized communities disgruntled with the state.
In the wider Sahel region, a vast sub-Saharan swath, more than 2.5 million people have been displaced in the last decade, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. In the first six months of this year alone, more than 2,000 civilians were killed, according to a non-commercial project of data on the location and events of armed conflicts.
In 2020, Malians’ anger at their own government for failing to stop the violence erupted, with some of the largest demonstrations in recent years taking place in the country. At the height of the protests, Malian soldiers staged a coup d’état, arresting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and forcing him to resign.
Since coming to power, the military junta has experienced a wave of popularity, and the French, considered accomplices of Mr. Keita’s administration, have fallen further out of favor.
France made several key mistakes, said General Didier Castres, a former deputy chief of staff for operations in the early years of Operation Barkhane and its predecessor, Operation Serval. Among them, he said, was a patronizing approach that ended up irritating Malian authorities and the country’s population.
“We acted like an older brother who would turn to his younger brother and tell him what to do and what not to do,” said Gen. Castres, who is now retired. “We were all know-it-alls, trying to apply patterns that didn’t fit them.”
Another mistake, he said, was an attempt to resolve a multifaceted crisis primarily by military means.
But Mali appears to still be pursuing that strategy, hiring Russian mercenaries from a shadowy structure known as the Wagner Group, which is backed by the Kremlin, according to officials and diplomats. In March, hundreds of men were executed by Malian soldiers and their Russian allies in Mura, in central Mali, as a recent New York Times investigation revealed.
An increasingly complex crisis in Mali, with blurred lines between who is considered a rebel, a jihadist or an ordinary villager, “this is not a war that Wagner can win,” said Conimba Sidibé, a former minister in Mr Keita’s government. .
In the early days of the French intervention, this was considered a great success. “Mali is not a caliphate, and the likelihood that it could become one in 2013 was very high,” General Kastre said. He claimed that France and European allies also helped Mali build up its military capabilities.
Far better equipped and trained than their Malian counterparts, the French troops were able to carry out complex operations both from the air and from the ground, where elite units in air-conditioned armored personnel carriers combed the overgrown savannah in search of insurgents and their weapons.
But the French soldiers often had no experience in any African country, had little understanding of the complex dynamics of the game, and were unable to communicate with the Malians they were supposed to protect. They spent most of their time in heavily defended bases and were seen by many as arrogant and inefficient.
Now France will conduct its counter-terrorism operations in the region from neighboring Niger, as well as from Chad, where Operation Barkhane is headquartered.
The French withdrawal from Mali also adds uncertainty to the future of the UN peacekeeping operation in the country. Germany, the biggest contributor to the mission, announced last week that it was ending its participation just three months after voting to extend it.
The French announced their withdrawal in February, and as they closed their bases and wound down operations, the attacks continued to escalate.
August 7 Islamist rebels killed 42 Malian soldiers attack 70 miles south of a French base in the ancient city of Gao. There were 15 Burkina Faso soldiers just across the border from Burkina Faso. killed days later. A former government minister, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said there were dormant jihadist cells in the capital, Bamako, waiting for an opportunity to strike. According to him, the departure of the French could provide such an opportunity.
Part of France’s unpopularity in Mali, as in some other African countries, stems from its past as a colonial power, but also from the intervention of its presidents in post-independence African politics, a system known as the Françafrique largely motivated by French economic interests. .
Although French officials speak of Françafrique as a thing of the past, in Mali the system is often seen as alive and well, and opposition to it has become a political slogan. Thus, when Mali expelled the French ambassador last year, many Malians welcomed the move. He was not replaced.