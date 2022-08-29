New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The French physician Frédéric Mailliège was one of the last people to be seen Diana Spencer She was alive last night. Nearly 25 years later to the day, Mileage recounted the princess’s final moments in Paris’ Alma tunnel to The Associated Press.

“I realized that my name will always be attached to this tragic night,” Maillej said. “I feel a little responsible for her last moments.”

The doctor was driving home from a party on August 31, 1997 when he had a fatal accident in a tunnel. He recalls a smoking Mercedes catching his eye and splitting in two.

“I walked towards the wreckage. I opened the door, I looked in,” Mailiz said.

Princess Diana’s custom Ford Escort has sold at auction for more than $850,000

The doctor described seeing a total of four people – two lifeless bodies lying still – “no response, no breathing,” and two others on the right side of the car. A serious situation.

“The front passenger was screaming, he was gasping for breath. He could have waited a few minutes. And the female passenger, a young woman, was on her knees on the floor. mercedes, She lowered her head. She had trouble breathing. She needs quick help,” explained Mileage.

Mailliez ran to his car to retrieve the respirator bag and call emergency services to treat the woman, who, unbeknownst to him, was, in fact, Princess Diana.

“I know it’s surprising, but I don’t recognize Princess Diana,” he said.

HBO’s Princess Diana documentary gets new trailer, depicting royal’s late struggles with tabloid scrutiny

Mailliez helped the princess with a breathing bag, but she was unable to speak despite regaining her strength. Mileage tried to comfort her when the ambulance arrived, where a mob of paparazzi descended on the scene. Despite the flash of camera bulbs, Maillez said the photographers did not interfere with the treatment of the patients.

“They didn’t stop me from contacting the victims. … I didn’t ask them for help, but they didn’t interfere with my work,” Mailiz said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, where they rushed Diana to a Paris hospital She died of her injuries. Her companion Dodi Fayed and their driver also passed.

A British inquest found that Diana’s driver, Henry Paul, was drunk and driving at high speed in an attempt to avoid photographers.

BBC Will ‘Never Broadcast’ Princess Diana’s ‘Panorama’ Interview, Urges Broadcasters To Follow Up

Maillez recalls questioning his quick actions at the scene after learning he had treated the late princess.

“Did I do everything I could to save her? Did I do my job right?” Miles asked himself. “I checked with my medical professors and I checked Police investigators,“With everyone agreeing, the doctor did everything in his power to save her.

Click here to get the Fox News app

25 years later, Miles says he is reminded of that tragic night every time he drives through the tunnel. The nearby Flame of Liberty monument is now a memorial to Diana and her legacy. Tourists and fans of the late princess regularly visit the site, Diana is an icon and timeless figure for people of all generations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.