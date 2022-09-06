Freiburg rides on luck to come out on top, but Streich backs Ranieri

IHe took a bit of a fortune, but few, except for those who were convinced by Bayer Leverkusen, complained. Freiburg eventually came out on top in a five-goal thriller at the BayArena on Saturday, a scenario that looked far from likely at half-time. Their coach, Christian Streich, with his usual frankness, called it a “happy victory.”

Regardless of. Freiburg will return to European competition this week by winning the Bundesliga. They’ve only been there once before, after a 4-0 win over Stuttgart on Opening Day 2000-01, so whether you can even consider that open to debate. Streich said after the match that he was also not bothered by this apparently fleeting moment on the top step. “I’m not interested,” he told Sky. “Things are going well at the moment – so good that we’ve been the luckiest team in some of these games.”

However, Ritsu Doan, who won the back post from close range, sees his side at the top on goal difference over Borussia Dortmund after five games, in a season that has already heard further talk of ways to make the Bundesliga a competitive title race after Munich. Bavaria. an ominous start with 15 goals in the first three victories, it is worth noting.

For those of you hoping that the manager and club are getting their inner Leicester back on track, Streich nudged thoughts in that direction with Claudio Ranieri speaking in full force at the post-match press conference. Far from basking in the sun at the start of the season, the coach has spoken about avoiding relegation as his top priority for the domestic season. “In the year we play in Europe, it’s important to play a few games in European competition and keep Freiburg in the Bundesliga,” Streich said. “If it happens, it will be a good year. And I take it very seriously.”

To some extent, he is right. Their last European campaign in 2013-14 saw them stretched out, as you would expect from a modest-sized top club. They finished in 14th place, a decline from the previous semester’s top five that propelled them to the top spot in Europe. Streich remembers this because he was there. During the mid-season break, the Bundesliga’s longest-serving manager will serve 11 years in sole charge of the first team. The butcher’s son who made Bundesliga benches available is to be cherished.

Ahead of this game, Streich once again showed how different he is, as one of the few pieces in the elite game who doesn’t complain about a hectic schedule over the next few months. “There are worse things for me,” he smiled. “We worked for it and it’s an absolute pleasure for us.” Despite its persistence, Freiburg is no longer just a plucky outsider. Having moved to their stadium “Europe-Park” last year, they keep up with the times.

Mathias Ginter is congratulated for equalizing shortly after the break. Photo: Federico Gambarini/AP

If anything on the pitch marked the club’s move to the next level, it was the return of Matthias Ginter. Others have returned before—Jonathan Schmid and Vincenzo Grifo, for example—but usually after failing to bring the magic back elsewhere. World Cup-winning defender Ginter is a little different. After leaving Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach paid 17 million euros for him in 2017. The player had other options when he left this summer and while there is sentimentality in his decision to rejoin, he would not have come if he did not believe in the club. ambition. He is only 28 years old, he has many good years ahead of him.

If Ginter returns home, it means that his career comes full circle, it seems to be a symbolic and important moment for both the manager and the club. Given his Streich debut in January 2012, when Ginter had just turned 18, Ginter had a relegation victory against Augsburg that set the stage for a great escape; a teenager’s calling card that also started the legend of Streich, an initially reluctant coach who has now become a mainstay of club and country. After Leverkusen’s strong performance in the first half, with a goal by Kerem Demirbay not rewarded for their dominance, Ginter pulled them back out by throwing himself between two defenders to equalize with a jump header. Although Leverkusen debutant Callum Hudson-Odoi later gave his team a second wind by setting up Patrick Schick for a 2-2 equalizer shortly after coming out, Freiburg and Doane had a response.

Christian Streich (left) spent nearly 11 years at Freiburg following relegation and immediate promotion in 2015 and 2016. Photo: Uwe Kraft/AFP/Getty Images

“I will only stay as long as I can remain who I am,” Streich insisted shortly after he led Freiburg from the fall in 2012. He stuck to it firmly, and that’s why he’s still there. There were tough moments, such as relegation on the last day in 2015, although Streich brought the club back to the top flight on the first try. Sometimes you want him to just lift his legs for a second and enjoy the sunlight. He deserves it. Although if there are things that can be fixed in the Bundesliga, the change of Christian Streich is not among them.

Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Freiburg

Bochum 0-2 Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hoffenheim

Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-1 Mainz

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 RB Leipzig

Stuttgart 1:1 Schalke

Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich

Wolfsburg 2-4 Cologne was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

The big match in Berlin between the two best players at the start of the game, Union and Bayern, did not disappoint: the red-hot Sheraldo Becker lit up the blue note, overtaking Manuel Neuer from the summer in 12 minutes. Joshua Kimmich quickly equalized with his own rocket, but Julian Nagelsmann’s men failed to land a decisive blow, with Union goaltender Frederik Rönnow and his defenders standing firm. Substitute Jamie Leveling nearly stole it in the later stages, but Neuer turned him down, praising the home team’s insight. “So far they have been our strongest opponents,” said the Germany goalkeeper.

Frederik Ronnow of Union Berlin helped reflect Bayern Munich’s late success in their draw. Photo: Tobias Schwartz/AFP/Getty Images

Another weekend and another one-goal win for Borussia Dortmund, who beat Hoffenheim on Friday night thanks to a first-half goal from Marco Reus. However, it was a more restrained BVB: the loss of Jamie Byno-Gittens to a shoulder injury after a collision with Ozan Kabak did not throw them off course. The implosion against Werder Bremen is starting to look more like an exception after a few weeks, as Borussia now have three clean sheets in their first five games. Away coach Andre Breitenreiter also acknowledged the gap between the teams, calling his team “too sloppy and too passive”.

The two Bundesliga Champions League entrants warmed up for this week’s opening European fixture in Frankfurt, where Eintracht Frankfurt defeated RB Leipzig 4-0. They ran harder and more determinedly at both ends of the field. Randal Colo Muani and Mario Götze were once again outstanding players, and the team’s improvements on paper after winning the Europa League are now being translated into reality. “Wow,” Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner commented simply. Leipzig, which had been terrible, survived several important weeks: after visits by Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia, a trip to Real Madrid followed.

Werder Bremen were at their best again, scoring twice in the last five minutes at Bochum and scoring a goal – both goals from Niklas Fülkrug, one with a decisive header and one penalty after a foul on Oli Burke. Their late goals are already a record: no team has ever scored five goals in stoppage time after five games, as noted by Kicker’s Tim Luddeke.

Hertha’s first victory of the season at Augsburg was sealed by Marco Richter with a stoppage-time goal in a 2-0 win against Berliners just 55 days after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. “It’s sensational that he’s back with us,” coach Sandro Schwarz said enthusiastically.