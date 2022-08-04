Freeze funding for Sask. Christian school faces ‘disgusting’ allegations of abuse: opposition, students

Provincial public funding for Saskatoon Christian School should be frozen in light of a series of allegations of abuse, NDP opposition leader says.

“I’m heartbroken to think it was an experience that shaped these young lives,” Carla Beck said on Wednesday.

Some former students of Saskatoon Christian Center Academy, now called Heritage Christian Academy, go even further. They demand that the school be closed permanently.

“I think it needs to be shut down — 100 percent,” said former student Gillian Kudrick.

In a CBC News article published Tuesday, nearly a dozen former students spoke publicly for the first time, sharing stories of abuse, including being slapped with large wooden oars that left them bruised and limping. Others spoke of solitary confinement, coercion, and traumatic rituals such as exorcisms to “heal” students who were thought to be possessed by demons.

Sean Kotelmach, Coy Nolin, Caitlin Erickson, Cody Nolin and 14 other former students of Saskatoon Christian Center Academy, now called Heritage Christian Academy, allege they were subjected to exorcisms, brutal discipline and other forms of abuse. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

A total of 18 students filed criminal complaints, according to emails from the Saskatoon Police Service obtained by CBC News. After a year-long investigation, the police turned the case over to Crown prosecutors in April. It is not yet clear when a decision on possible charges will be made.

School officials turned down several interview requests but sent an email saying things were different at the school right now. They say that everyone is welcome and anyone who “feels” that they have been abused should contact the police.

According to Saskatchewan Government Public Records 2020-2021, the Christian Heritage Center received $736,274 in government funding. Last year, he received $699,587. It relies on tuition and fundraising for part of its operating budget, but like other private schools has also been supported by taxpayers over the last decade.

On Wednesday afternoon, Beck and pedagogical critic Matt Love held a press conference outside the school and adjacent to Mile Two Church.

Former students of the Christian Center Academy, now called Heritage Christian Academy, say all government subsidies and tax breaks for the school and its adjacent Mile Two Church should end. In the 2020-21 school year, the school received over $700,000 in public funds. (Jason Warwick/CBC)

They called the allegations “terrifying” and “disgusting” and praised the students for their bravery. They called on Saskatchewan’s ruling party and Education Secretary Dustin Duncan to freeze the province’s school funding and increase oversight of private schools.

“It fills me with determination to get to the bottom of these allegations,” Beck said.

Beck said she was angry because Duncan had known about the allegations and the criminal investigation since at least June, but did not act. “How can you hear these accusations and not have any curiosity to get to the bottom of it?” she asked.

Students and members of the opposition are calling on Education Secretary Dustin Duncan to freeze public funding for the Legacy Christian Academy in light of allegations of abuse. The official said he was not available for comment, but no action would be taken until police completed their investigation. (Matt Dugid/CBC)

She said the government, which is not interested in protecting students, has “clearly gone astray.”

Love said that Duncan “not only did not act, but actually increased the funding for these schools … He needs to step up and do his job or step aside.”

The official said Duncan would not be available for comment. The official emailed a written statement saying that the safety of all students is a top priority. It says that no action will be taken at this time.

“No decisions on further investigations or funding will be made until the police investigation is completed,” the statement said.