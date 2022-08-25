type here...
Freeland ignores criticism in Kushner’s book, says Canada just responded to ‘bully’

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that former US President Donald Trump used scare tactics during negotiations for a new North American free trade agreement more than two years ago.

Freeland was asked Thursday to respond to a characterization of her as a frustrating and difficult negotiator in a new memoir by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

“When a bully threatens you, the answer is not to give in,” she said. “The answer is to be united and stay strong.”

At first she linked the notion to Ukraine’s opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but was quick to say that she was in no way trying to compare the plight of Ukrainians to Canada’s relationship with its biggest trading partner.

In his book Breaking History, Kushner accused Freeland of deliberately dragging out the talks and speaking publicly about the talks against the wishes of the White House.

He said Canada, led by Freeland, is engaged in an “increasingly frustrating series of talks” and “refuses to make any significant changes.”

He also criticized her for refusing to negotiate and holding press conferences with Canadian journalists “uttering platitudes like ‘I’m being paid in Canadian dollars, not US dollars'”.

Freeland did not directly oppose any of Kushner’s claims, but said that Canada’s best asset in these negotiations was the united front in the negotiations, represented by Conservative prime ministers and the federal Liberal government.

This united front included public statements by then Conservative leader Andrew Shire and Ontario Premier Doug Ford in support of the government against Trump.

“Canada’s conservatives continue to support the prime minister’s efforts to champion free trade. The divisive rhetoric and personal attacks from the US administration are clearly useless,” Scheer tweeted on June 10, 2018.

The message came after Trump called Trudeau “very dishonest and weak.”

“We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister and the people of Canada,” Ford said, responding to the same insult.

