type here...
CANADA POLITICS Freeland condemns police brutality after altercation between police and...
CANADAPOLITICS

Freeland condemns police brutality after altercation between police and Senegalese diplomat

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland denounces police brutality following an alleged violent altercation between Gatineau police officers and a Senegalese diplomat.

The Senegalese government said last week that police in Gatineau, Quebec, used “humiliating physical and mental violence” on a diplomat, handcuffing and beating her during an argument that ended in the diplomat’s hospitalization.

The Gatineau Police Service says that during the Aug. 2 incident, a man hit one officer and bit another.

On Monday, Freeland was asked what was unacceptable about the incident and whether Canada had apologized to Senegal. The Government of Senegal called on Ottawa to “strongly condemn and strongly condemn this racist and barbaric act”.

“Any instance of brutality, police brutality against anyone in our country, be it a Canadian, a visitor or a diplomat, is of course completely unacceptable,” Freeland said.

“This is something our government clearly understands. And I want to assure all Canadians and all the diplomats who are here that we are very, very clear about this.”

WATCH | Deputy Prime Minister commented on the alleged beating of the Senegalese diplomat by the police

Deputy Prime Minister commented on the alleged beating of the Senegalese diplomat by the police

During a press conference in Ontario, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that any act of police brutality is unacceptable in Canada.

Freeland was the first Canadian federal minister to address the incident.

Home Affairs Canada released a statement over the weekend saying it was “extremely concerned” by the alleged police treatment of the diplomat, calling the incident “simply unacceptable.” The Quebec Ministry of Public Safety said the police complaint against the diplomat was dismissed “because of applicable diplomatic immunity”.

CBC News contacted Home Affairs Canada to ask about a possible apology to Senegal. The department pointed to a tweet on Tuesday afternoon saying Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly had spoken to her Senegalese counterpart, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Aissata Tall Sall, earlier in the day.

“Canada looks forward to a full investigation,” the tweet read.

Quebec Police are currently investigating the actions of the officers, starting by requesting copies of reports made after the incident.

The Gatineau Police Service said it would not make any further comment while the investigation was ongoing.

On Monday, the Quebec minister in charge of the Outaouais region, Mathieu Lacombe, said he hoped “this will shed some light on that.” [incident]”As a result of the investigation.



Previous articleMichael Smith joins Amazon’s Prime Video ‘Thursday Night Football’ studio coverage as news analyst
Next articleHigh Command Defends Military Need for Vaccines, Says ‘Amendment’ in Work

Latest news

Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Make Chick-fil-A menu items at home with these copycat recipes from TikTok

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 9 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

High Command Defends Military Need for Vaccines, Says ‘Amendment’ in Work

A member of the Canadian Forces wears a mask as HMCS Montreal leaves Halifax for a six-month deployment...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Freeland condemns police brutality after altercation between police and Senegalese diplomat

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland denounces police brutality following an alleged violent altercation between Gatineau police officers and...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Michael Smith joins Amazon’s Prime Video ‘Thursday Night Football’ studio coverage as news analyst

Michael Smith was absent from New England Patriots training camp and that left him unhappy.It didn't matter with...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Guatemalan authorities raided newspaper offices and detained journalist José Ruben Zamora

(CNN)Police in Guatemala City Prominent journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquin was arrested on Friday,...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Rolling Stone mischaracterizes Jacob Blake as ‘unarmed black man’ in profile of Wisconsin Senate candidate

off Video Jacob Blake's knife 'big factor' in Kenosha officers' no charges:...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News