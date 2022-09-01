New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Starting Thursday, people 18 and younger will ride buses, water taxis and streetcars for free in Washington state’s most populous county. King County Council unanimously approved the plan.

Introduced by executive Dow Constantine, the vote kicked off an effort to get as many public transit cards, known as ORCA cards, into the hands of as many young people as possible. The new policy comes after state lawmakers approved a nearly $17 billion transportation funding package for Washington’s 2022 legislative session with an almost exclusively Democratic vote.

The state transportation package includes $3 billion for transit, half of which goes to local transit agencies only if they adopt policies to make ridership free for young people. This includes local buses, as well as Amtrak trains and Washington State Ferries.

So far, every local transit agency in the state has indicated they will accept free fares for youth to qualify for state funding. Transit is already free for youth in Everett. Community Transit, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit will also be free for youth beginning this school year.

King County is eligible for approximately $31.7 million in new transit funding as part of the state transportation package, which could go toward expanding bus service or improving facilities. Making transit free for everyone under 18 is estimated at $10 million.

“We’ve had a lot of debate about youth fare waivers,” said Council Member Dave Upthegrove. “All that debate and all that hassle goes away because young people can now ride transit whenever they want to start this fall at no cost.”

Terry White, general manager of King County Metro, said the agency will launch an “advertising wave” to get ORCA cards into the hands of an estimated 300,000 newly eligible youth. Meanwhile, youngsters can use their school ID when boarding. If a youth does not have an ID card, they will be allowed to ride for free.