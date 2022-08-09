New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Six women working on the set of “The Wonder Years” reboot have come forward and made allegations Fred Savage Alleged harassment and assault. Savage was fired and banned from the production in May after an investigation into alleged “inappropriate behavior” began.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the women filed complaints with Disney and human resources officials in February, claiming that Savage exhibited “manipulative and inconsistent” behavior toward women on set.

In the report, the women “saw two distinct sides of Savage: a charismatic, seemingly supportive colleague and a much darker, increasingly angry alter ego.”

Representatives for Savage did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The accused complained of “verbal harassment” and assault on former staff members. The women “requested anonymity for fear of damaging their careers.”

Savage directed the first episode of the reboot, which aired in September 2021, and was preparing for the ninth episode when he was axed from the series.

“He can jump from one persona to the next and at such moments, he says, ‘his eyes go dead,'” the group said.

He never showed aggressive behavior towards executives or in front of actors.

“Everybody sees his perfectly perfect, best face,” said one accuser, but Savage showed a different side to “disempowered employees.”

“I’ve been in the industry long enough, I’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve seen a lot,” lamented another.

The women told the outlet that they reported Savage to Disney’s 20th Television HR out of concern for a young staffer because they noticed that Savage had become “extremely controlling of her day-to-day behaviors.”

An accused tried to save the young woman, but after finding out, “he verbally abused me and humiliated me.” She said, “When he pulled me aside so many times while he was verbally harassing me, his eyes would go dead,” but “he flipped a switch and he was Fred Savage.”

In one encounter, a former female employee described meeting Savage and staff at a local bar, and when exiting a stall in the women’s restroom, she encountered Savage.

“I started laughing, ‘What are you doing? It’s a women’s bathroom,'” she said, before recalling his “well, dead eyes” as he pushed her against the wall.

“He put his mouth on me very forcefully. He went for the top of my pant. I brushed him off,” she further alleged, adding, “Then he put his mouth on me again, grabbed my hand and pulled me to his groin area. I Pulling back. He stopped very angry. I checked him with the shoulder so I could get out.”

They both returned to the group setting and Savage quickly left with another young female employee, but texted her to come to his house, according to the employee. She tried to “stay neutral” and bid him good night but was “honestly scared of him for the first time.”

Savage continued to text and call the woman, begging to meet. At one point, she said, he texted the word “tonight.”

After weeks of silence, he allegedly left a voicemail, which the woman shared with The Hollywood Reporter: “This is your old friend Fred,” he said. “We worked together for a while, and then we couldn’t, and then I was a big–hole. A big–hole. And I’m really sorry. And I owe you an apology. For a minute here, uh, the truth is, I really like you. And I really want to be friends, and I’m sorry I did that.”

Ultimately, women are disappointed in the man who presented himself as an ally to women.

“These responsible people know what people are looking for and they know what words to use,” said one suspect. “We all felt supported by Fred. We really thought he supported women. He told us he supported women. But this kind of support is not real.”

In a statement to the outlet, Savage said he will “work to address any behavior that negatively affects anyone.”

“Since I was 6 years old, I’ve worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment. It’s devastating to know that there are colleagues I feel have fallen short of these goals,” he said.

“Even though some incidents are definitely not happening and are being reported, there are many people who have been hurt or feel hurt by my actions. I will work to fix and change behavior that has negatively impacted someone, nothing in this world is more important to me than being a colleague, friend, husband, father and person. .”

In 1993, Monique Lang, a costume designer, filed a lawsuit in LA, alleging that 16-year-old Savage made sexual comments, propositioned her for an affair, and requested to hold her hand, leaving her unable to perform her work. She was eventually fired from the show and the case was dropped after an out-of-court settlement.

His on-screen mother, Alley Mills, stated at the time that the show had not been picked up for a seventh season. Allegation of ongoing harassmentOpposite him and costar Jason Hervey, then 20.

“When we shot the series finale … no one knew if ‘The Wonder Years’ was going to be renewed or not. And that was because of the completely ridiculous sexual assault lawsuit against Fred Savage — who, less offensively, is the most wonderful, sweetest human being to ever walk the face of the earth,” she said in 2018. said

“The Wonder Years” reboot premiered on ABC in September 2021 and was picked up for a second season in May. Savage first starred as Kevin Arnold in the original, Coming-of-Age series, which debuted in 1988 and is widely considered one of the greatest television shows of all time.