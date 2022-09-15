Fred Francia, creator of Two Buck Chuck and champion of affordable wine, has died.

Enlarge this image switch title Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Image

Fred Francia, the man behind the famous Two Bucks Chuck, died Tuesday at the age of 79.

Franzia Family and Bronco Wine Company announced the death of France on Instagram. Francia founded the company with one of his brothers and a cousin in 1973. The trio aimed to create “high quality wines at a price for wine consumers”.

“The basis of his vision was the belief that wine should be enjoyed and consumed at every American table,” the company said. “When asked how the Bronco Wine Company could sell wine for less than a bottle of water, Fred T. Francia famously retorted, “They overcharge water—don’t you understand?”

The California winemaker has said countless times in his career that a person should not pay more than $10 for a bottle of wine. This thought, while appealing to many, was just as distressing to many people who indulge in more expensive wines.

Salt Most of us simply cannot capture the nuances of expensive wines.

However, Franzia has succeeded in bringing affordable wine to the masses through his multitude of brands and his shrewd business tactics of buying and selling wine in bulk at the right time, as detailed New Yorker. Probably none is more famous than the Charles Shaw brand, which is sold exclusively in Trader Joe’s grocery stores. For years, consumers could buy a bottle or two for as little as $1.99 a pop.

The price has gone up a bit, but “Two Bucks Chuck” is still within reach for those who appreciate availability.

It also competes with more expensive wines and comes out on top. In 2004, the 2002 Charles Shaw Shiraz won the prestigious double gold medal at the 28th Annual International Oriental Wine Competition among 2,300 other wines.

Carol Emert, a wine columnist at the time, told NPR she was not surprised by the Charles Shaw brand’s success.

“Charles Shaw’s flavor profile tends to be very fruity, very pleasant, very accessible,” Emert said. morning edition. “It has a surprising amount of tannin and other types of complexity, which is why people are so amazed by the fact that they can get it for $2. It doesn’t taste like a cheap, simple thick wine.”

While Franzia had great success selling wines at discount prices, he was not involved in the business of the popular boxed Franzia wine. As Wine Spectator Report, the Franzia brand was once owned by the same family but was sold to Coca-Cola before Fred formed the Bronco Wine Company with his brother and cousin. Franzia did not like the decision to sell the company.

“My dad, he wasn’t a fighter,” he said. New Yorker in 2009.“He just gave up. And we went through a period of lack of communication with him.

Although the original family brand was sold, Franzia decided to keep the family ownership of the Bronco Wine Company even as it went through vertical integration – or took all aspects of its operations into its own hands.

“His entrepreneurial spirit, tireless dedication and his commitment to both his family and the Bronco family will forever be remembered,” the company said in a statement. “His legacy will be preserved for future generations.”