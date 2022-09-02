type here...
Fred Couples throws more shade at LIV golfers including British Open winner Cameron Smith

Fred Couples maintains his loyalty to the PGA Tour, and golfers who dislike or reject Saudi-backed LIV Golf continue to dump gas on the ongoing fire between the two organizations.

2022 British Open champion and latest golfer Cameron Smith has been ripped off by couples and defected to LIV Golf and shared his thoughts on social media.

Smith told Golf Digest One of the reasons he joined LIV wasn’t about the money.

“I’ve lived here for seven years now, and I love living in the US, but the little things like missing friends’ weddings, birthday parties and your mates having a great time at rugby league games are hard.”

The couple did not find that argument satisfactory.

“To all my friends whose birthdays & weddings I missed,” the couple wrote….. “Sorry, I’m busy making a living on the @pgatour and my goal is to make your way to work on the weekends. By weekends I mean 72 holes. Sorry sorry.”

Couples is a former No. 1 ranked golfer who won the 1992 Masters Tournament and is a World Golf Hall of Famer.

