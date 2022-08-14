‘Freak’ Baron Browning continues to show why the Denver Broncos trust him as an edge rusher

DENVER – The Denver Broncos’ decision to move Baron Browning from inside linebacker to the edge is working out as expected when coaches and management first approached him with the idea this spring.

The second-year linebacker from Ohio State has shown natural pass-rush ability in training camp and carried the momentum through Denver’s 17-7 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. Browning recorded a tackle for loss on the opening play of the night, batted away a pass on third down before opening the second half with a sack and a special teams tackle. He played in the fourth quarter.

“His acceleration on the ball and ability to flex on the rim was great to watch,” head coach Nathaniel Hackett said afterward. “He played for free and it was fantastic to watch. We will evaluate it more, but he is doing a great job.

Browning has eased the transition in recent weeks.

“I think it’s tough for normal people, but Barron, he’s an athlete and he’s a freak,” linebacker Jonas Griffith said recently. “To see him fly on the rim and see his curve, it’s weird to watch. I’m excited for him. I think he’s going to have a great year.

The 2021 third-round draft pick has made himself a factor on the edge, where the Broncos have what appears to be depth.

Bradley Chubb, a healthy scratch along with many of Denver’s starters, spent camp and Thursday’s joint practice with the Cowboys looking like a disruptive force who burst into the NFL with 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018. Randy Gregory has yet to participate as he recovers from spring shoulder surgery, but the Broncos signed him to a five-year deal worth $70 million because they believe he will be an impact player if he stays on the field. Malik Reed has been consistent and showed signs of continued improvement this summer, and general manager George Patton added to the mix by selecting Nick Bonitto in the second round in April with the franchise’s top draft pick.

“I honestly love our room,” Browning said. “We have a lot of talented pass-rushers in our room and for me, it’s a blessing to be in that room because they push me to be better every day. You can’t show up at work and not get better. I really love that. …

“I’m happy to be moved out, I wanted to be there last year and I’m happy it worked out the way they did.”

Feedback:The Panthers say they have QB competition, but Baker Mayfield is a no-brainer choice

Sign up for our NFL newsletter:All the NFL news you need to know delivered to you!

However, the question for the Broncos is whether they can keep him there or end up needing his services for a relatively short period of time, even in the middle. That thought entered the equation Saturday night when Griffith, the starter at inside linebacker, suffered a left elbow injury on the second snap of the game and went straight to the locker room for an evaluation.

Hackett didn’t have an update after the game, but Griffith was sporting a sling in the locker room. A person with knowledge of the injury told USA TODAY Sports, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to release medical information at this time, that Giffith may have a long time to return from his reported dislocated elbow. weeks. Assuming medical imaging doesn’t reveal more damage, he won’t miss a major part of the regular season.

“I saw him go down, but I didn’t even know about the injury until 15 minutes ago when I saw him in the sling,” Browning said. “I was like, ‘Damn,’ especially since we played together at the end of the season last year. We have a good relationship and Jonas is a great guy. You hate to see your brother go down, but I know he’ll come back better and stronger.

Denver signed Alex Singleton in the offseason, and he’s the third man in camp so far behind Griffith and Josey Jewell. Then came Justin Stranad and Barrington Wade. That apparent depth, however, didn’t stop Patton and company from recently working out veteran free agent Joe Schobert.

If Griffith isn’t ready for the opening games of the regular season with a trip to Seattle just four weeks away, could the Broncos consider moving Browning back inside?

“I control what I can,” Browning said. “I’m just going to show up for work every day and try to be the best version of myself and whatever happens, happens.”

The race for wide receiver roster spots heats up

Denver signed free agent wide receiver Darius Shepard after Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL tear last week, but the staff has confidence in a young group of pass-catchers after Courtland Sutton, Jerry Judy and KJ Hamler.

None of those three played Saturday — Hamler is still working his way back from hip and knee surgery — and neither did Tyree Cleveland (neck), but several young receivers stepped up well against Dallas.

‘It’ll Break Your Heart’:Tim Patrick’s torn ACL is a big blow to the Broncos’ offense, morale

Feedback:Zach Wilson avoids major injury, but right knee becomes red flag for Jets rebuild

Rookie Montrell Washington, a safe bet to make the 53-man roster not only thanks to his strong training camp, but also because Denver drafted him in the fifth round as their return specialist, continued his strong summer. The punt is returned for 45 yards. He also had three offensive touches.

Bubble players were also produced.

Undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson burst down the sideline on a 40-yard reception and created separation multiple times, though he recorded a drop en route to four catches on six targets for 64 yards. Kendall Hinton made a leaping touchdown catch in the back-left corner of the end zone and finished with three catches for 53 yards. Seth Williams, a sophomore from Auburn, caught all four targets for 29 yards, including a jump-ball touchdown. Jalen Virgil caught a 42-yard pass following a similar hook-up with quarterback Brett Rypien in Thursday’s joint practice and logged a team-high 83 yards on three catches.

“It’s a great competition,” Hackett said. “All those guys are making plays when they need to. … Everyone stepped up and got two catches. That’s what you want to see in the preseason.

Assuming Hamler is healthy enough to make the starting 53-man roster with Sutton, Judy and Washington, there could be two receiver spots up for grabs. The staff likes Cleveland’s special teams potential, which will weigh on who makes the team, but the race appears to be good.

“I’ve played with some good receiving corps, but for this many young guys to step up like this, I don’t think I’m around it,” said quarterback Josh Johnson, who started the first half. . “It’s a credit to their work. … It’s going to be a tough decision when it’s all said and done, but all those guys deserve opportunities.

Josh Johnson starts slow, warms up

Josh Johnson, the 36-year-old veteran quarterback, is the No. 2 guy behind starter Russell Wilson on the Broncos’ first unofficial depth chart. Wilson went through warmups — which he said he was looking forward to doing in a Denver uniform for the first time in 10 years in Seattle — but didn’t play. Johnson started 3-9 for 27 yards, but Brandon Johnson caught fire with a 40-yarder.

Josh Johnson went 13 of his last 14 in the first half for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns, engineering three scoring drives. The finale covered 51 yards in 56 seconds and got help from the Cowboys, who were penalized at an incredible rate for an additional five yards to set up a 52-yard Brandon McManus field goal to end the first half.

The Cowboys committed 17 penalties for 129 yards on the night.