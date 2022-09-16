Frank magazine in Nova Scotia is going out of print

Halifax-based satirical magazine Frank announced it was closing after over three decades of publication.

A notice on the publication’s website states that the publishers are “with regret to announce the death of Frank Magazine Atlantic … which occurred on September 14, 2022.”

The ad is accompanied by a photo montage of a cartoon character appearing on the front of a magazine, lying in a coffin with his eyes closed.

The website says this edition, different from the Ottawa-based magazine of the same name, has been around for 35 years.

It was widely sold at supermarket checkouts and was available online by subscription, and the announcement states that subscribers will be reimbursed for the cost.

Editor Andrew Douglas was unavailable for comment.

Praise and criticism over the years

The magazine has received praise and criticism for its journalism over the years, with some commentators noting that it has published stories in the past and then been followed by other media.

Stephen Kimber, lecturer at the School of Journalism at King’s College Halifax, said he often bought the magazine, considering it something of an “obscene pleasure”.

“It was a heyday when they were satirical, they were obnoxious and they revealed things that people didn’t want to reveal, but they were focused on politicians and businessmen and media stars,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

“There was a period when they told stories,” he recalled, referring primarily to the 1990s.

“They did some of the first stories about [former premier] Gerald Regan’s problems with women, they made stories about [former premier] John Buchanan Trust Funds. For a time they were an important journalism publication in this province.”

More recently, Frank was the first to publish a story revealing that senior members of the RCMP internal team tasked with providing information to the Nova Scotia mass shooting investigation were married to two high-ranking female officers involved in the response. Two Mounties on the team were subsequently replaced due to concerns over conflicts of interest.

However, Kimber said that in recent years he felt the focus often shifted too far away from knocking the powerful off their pedestal.

“Many of those exposed were ordinary people who had nothing to say in terms of public policy, business or anything else,” he said.

“I stopped doing it as a regular thing.”

In 2017, the magazine was criticized for a cartoon depicting El Jones, an African poet from Nova Scotia who attended a demonstration, with a prominent chin and a sloping forehead.

The magazine changed the image after critics called the image racist and launched campaigns to remove the magazine from stores.

Douglas also apologized to readers, saying, “In our opinion, we did not use [a] racist in nature, but having said that, we also understand that this can be completely subjective.”

Jones, who is now Nancy’s head of women’s studies at Mount St. Vincent University, said in an interview at the time that she viewed the image as a throwback to racist magazine images from the 1800s, which depicted African men and women with features more closely related to primates than Caucasians.