New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is off to a great start in his second full season with the team since being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in 2021.

He showed just how valuable he is in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lindor went 1-3 with an RBI in a 6-0 loss against their National League East opponent. He broke the Mets franchise record for most RBIs by a shortstop in a single season. Sunday’s RBI was Lindor’s 82nd of the season. He broke Jose’s race set in 2006.

“To be next to Reyes, who I grew up watching, it’s great, but I’m here to win a World Series,” Lindor said after tying the record last week. By SNY. “That’s all I have in mind. Things like this happen along the way, and I thank the good lord for that.”

The 28-year-old has 118 hits in 114 games for the Mets this season. He is batting .269 with an .805 OPS and 20 home runs. He also has 11 stolen bases this season.

Lindor has gone under the radar, but the team’s pitching has been dominant. Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Chris Bassitt all played very well in 2022. New York is 75-40 and one of the best teams in baseball.

Bassitt had five strikeouts in five innings of work.

“I think there’s no secret how good our pitching staff is, especially when you have guys like Jake and Max,” Basit said after the game. “It’s hard to score against us, and it’s what we’re built for.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.