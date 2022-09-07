Frances Tiafoe’s US Open run continues, Arina Sabalenka returns to semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Francis Tiafoe became the first American to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open since 2006, beating Andrei Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 in front of a partisan crowd. Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tiafoe, 24, who grew up in Maryland, produced a performance that was just as strong, if not stronger, than the one he used to knock out 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

No. The 22-seed Tiafoe played aggressive, aggressive tennis and fell 0-6 in major quarterfinals against Russian no. 9 Rublev used 18 aces along with strong net play to outscore him.

Andy Roddick was the last US man to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows 16 years ago when he lost to Roger Federer in the title match. Roddick is the last man from the country to win any Grand Slam singles championship, taking the 2003 US Open.

Tiafoe’s first career Grand Slam semifinal Friday will see No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or the 11th ranked Sinner.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

Arina Sabalenka is back in the semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka returned to the US Open semifinals on Wednesday with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over Karolina Pliskova.

Sabalenka is the only player in the draw to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows last year. She lost to runner-up Leyla Fernandes in the semifinals.

The No. 6 player from Belarus will face either top seed Iga Sviatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula for a place in her first Grand Slam final.

“I’m ready for it,” Sabalenka said. “I’m ready for another fight.”

She reached her only major semifinal last year at Wimbledon, where she was defeated by Pliskova before falling to Ash Barty.

Sabalenka quickly showed that this matchup would be very different, taking a 4-0 lead over the 2016 US Open runner-up and closing out the first set in 28 minutes.