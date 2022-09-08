New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

American men’s tennis may have a new face.

22nd seed Francis Tiafoe upset 9th seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Tiafoe took home the first two sets, both going to tiebreakers (7-3, 7-0), then won the third set 6-4.

This comes after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal in four sets in the round of 16 on Monday night. Nadal was the second-seed in the tournament, and the loss snapped his 22-match Grand Slam winning streak.

“Man, man, it’s wild. It’s crazy. I had the biggest win of my life 24 hours ago…” he said, referring to the victory over Nadal. “That’s a huge increase. It’s hard to turn the page.”

The 24-year-old is the first American man to reach the semifinals of the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick also reached the final that year but lost to then-top-ranked Roger Federer.

Tiafoe is aiming to become the first American to reach any Grand Slam final since Roddick did at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick became the last male American to reach the semis of a Grand Slam before John Isner overcame his skid at Wimbledon in 2018.

Tiafoe no. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or face No. 11 Janic Sinner.