New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The summer of 2022 will be a rebound year for tourism in France after two years of decline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a recent news conference, France’s Tourism Minister Olivia Grégoire said 35 million French people – or seven in 10 – went on vacation this year, compared to 60% last year, Reuters reported.

Mass Paris Roundup France honors Holocaust victims

Despite fears of heat waves, wildfires and rising cost of living, according to Reuters.

Grégoire said the increase in tourism this year was “extraordinary” based on preliminary data.

Before the pandemic, France was the world’s most visited country, bringing in nearly 90 million foreign tourists in 2019, according to Reuters.

“We want to be the number one destination in the world,” Gregoire said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Reuters reported that revenue per room (RevPAR) rose 22.2% in July and the first half of August, with hotel industry data available compared to 2019.

For France, tourism provides 2 million jobs and generates 8% of the national gross domestic product, Reuters reported.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

Reuters contributed to the reporting of this story.