As the U.S. enters its fourth year of battling the novel coronavirus and begins to grapple with another health crisis, monkeypox, the latest Fox News poll shows voters are more concerned about the recent virus than the virus that has plagued the country since 2020. hold on

Moreover, with the new school year just around the corner, majorities favor allowing teachers and students to require coronavirus vaccines and schools to require masks.

A survey released on Friday found that 55% of voters are very or very worried about the coronavirus pandemic. While that number has remained relatively stable since May, it is down 17 points (72%) from January and a record 19 points down from September 2021 (74%).

The poll was conducted before the Centers for Disease and Control eased coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.

Worry about Covid is down by double digits in most groups, as Republicans (down 26 percentage points in worry) are likely to moderate their worry from last September. Conversely, Democrats are less likely (down 10 points).

Ominous-sounding variants are less likely to move the dial for voters, as less than half are concerned about monkey disease (45%), while a majority at 54% are not.

Parents are less worried about the coronavirus since last fall (57% vs. 72% in September 2021) and less likely to be worried about monkeypox (53% are worried).

And when students returned to school, parents opposed vaccinating their children with Covid by a 9-point margin (45% in favor and 54% opposed), while teachers favored vaccinating teachers by 17 points (58-41%). Nearly two-thirds (63%) of schools require masks.

Dads (50%) are more likely than moms (41%) to vaccinate children, while moms (59%) are more likely than dads (56%) to want a job as a teacher. Mothers (65%) are 4 points more likely than fathers (61%) to wear masks in schools.

Democrats support the three school measures the most (with three-quarters of support for each), followed by Republicans (no proposal gets more than 42% support).

Overall, six in 10 teachers want vaccinations (62%) and schools to require masks for all (60%), while more than half of students prefer vaccinations (52%) — up from 48%. November 2021.

Meanwhile, few voters list Covid-19 as the most important issue for their congressional vote this fall: just 3% give it as their voting priority. At 41%, inflation runs away with that title, with abortion running a distant second at 14%.

Co-sponsored by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), conducted August 6-9, 2022, the Fox News poll included interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from the national voter file and spoke live on landlines and cellphones. with the doers. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.