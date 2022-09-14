New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

If the 2022 midterm elections are about inflation and crime, that will help the GOP. If it’s about the future of American democracy and abortion, it helps the Democrats.

A recent Fox News national poll found that registered voters are “very” concerned about four major issues right now: inflation (59% very concerned), the future of American democracy (50%), abortion (45%) and crime (43%). .

Dem Chair Hakeem Jeffries says Republicans are ‘terrified’ ahead of midterms

And voters who are most concerned about inflation (R +12) and crime (R +17) prefer the Republican candidate in their House district, while those who feel the same way about abortion (D +29) and the future of democracy (D+). 7) Support the Democratic candidate.

Overall, if congressional elections were held today, 44% would support the Democratic candidate and 41% would support the Republican. Democrats’ 3-point edge in the survey’s margin has sampling error — and Fox News modeling suggests that translates into a GOP gain of about one House seat.

“If you look at how the generic ballot relates to back seat swings in the House, a small Democratic edge like this would give a very modest swing to the Republicans and be close to a tie for control,” says Darron Shaw. A GOP pollster polled Fox News with Democrat Chris Anderson. “We’re still nine weeks out and a lot can change, but results like this suggest we’re in for another long election.”

Men, non-college whites and rural voters are some of the strongest supporters of the GOP candidate. Women, voters under 35 and non-white voters give Democrats their edge.

Party loyalty is slightly in favor of Democrats, as more Democrats (93%) than Republicans (90%) support their party’s candidate. Republicans who say they primarily support former President Donald Trump (95%) are more likely to support the Republican nominee than those who say they primarily support the GOP (87%).

Last month, generic ballot tests were correct at 41% each. Prior to that, Fox polls from last December favored Republicans by one to seven points.

“Many races could come down to which non-MAGA Republican candidates decide to hold their noses and support,” Anderson says. “History suggests that most people will vote for Republican candidates, but a lot of unprecedented things have happened recently, so maybe this year will be different.”

Fifteen percent of voters are undecided or favor a third-party candidate. This group has an unfavorable opinion of both the Democratic Party (67%) and the GOP (64%).

Roughly equal numbers of Democrats (44%) and Republicans (43%) describe themselves as more excited to vote this year than usual.

By a 5-point margin, more Republicans (69%) than Democrats (64%) rate their likelihood of voting as a 10 on a 10-point scale, meaning they are certain they will vote in November. This difference is driven by 75% of GOP men compared to 64% of Democratic men.

Among the subgroups determined to vote only, the race was split 45-45%.

When voters are asked what issue would motivate them to get out and vote, about a third cite an economic issue (19% inflation/cost of living or 15% jobs/economy) and 16% say abortion. No other issues scored double digits.

Majorities motivated by both inflation (58%) and the economy (54%) favor the Republican candidate, while majorities motivated by abortion favor the Democrat (75%).

Voters disapprove of the Supreme Court’s job performance by a 10-point margin and gave a two-to-one thumbs down to overturning Roe v. Wade.

Support for legal abortion is at its highest level in polls since three years ago. A new poll found that 57% say abortion should be legal all (33%) or most of the time (24%), while 42% say it should be illegal all of the time (6%) or all of the time, except in cases of rape, incest or saving. Mother (36%). It was 52-46% in July and 44-54% in May.

Voters believe Democrats are better on racism/civil rights (+18 points), climate (+17), health care (+16), abortion (+12), voting rights (+8), and election integrity (+18 points). Can handle these issues better. 6). Republicans are well regarded on border security (+22 points), crime (+13), inflation (+9) and foreign policy (+6). The parties are rated evenly on American democracy (D +4), education (D +3), energy policies (D +2), and gun policy (even).

Polpore

Both major parties are viewed negatively, with the Democratic Party underwater by 10 points (44% favorable, 54% unfavorable) and the Republican Party by 13 (42-55%).

By 54-43%, voters approved canceling up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt. That includes support from 79% of Democrats, 51% of independents and 30% of Republicans. Both those with a college degree (52%) and those without (56%) support loan forgiveness.

When asked about the government’s role, 38% think it is doing too much and is better involved in things left to individuals and businesses, while 55% say the government should do more to solve the country’s problems. That “do more” number is up from 49% in 2021 and 44% in 2016.

As Biden’s popularity grows, Democratic candidates begin welcoming him on the campaign trail

Views are split on whether votes were validly cast and counted accurately in the 2020 presidential election: 51% are very or very confident they were, while 47% are only somewhat or not at all confident. Nearly half of Republicans, 48%, have no confidence at all, compared to 6% of Democrats.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Fox News poll, conducted September 9-12, 2022, under the joint guidance of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), includes interviews with 1,201 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from the national voter file and interviewed. Live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.