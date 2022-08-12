New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In the wake of mass shootings, foreign policy showdowns, inflationary crises and pandemics, the latest Fox News poll finds a record number of registered voters say the next generation of Americans will be worse off than they are today.

A majority, 70%, say life will be worse for the next generation than it is today — up from 29 percent in July 2020. The last time voters were so negative about the future was in September 2014, when 61% said it would get worse.

All of this comes as voters have pessimistic views about both the national economy and their personal finances. Eight in 10 rate the national economic situation as only fair or poor, while six in 10 rate their personal economic situation negatively. On top of this, three-quarters are dissatisfied with the country’s direction — the highest negative rating in a decade.

Nearly 8 in 10 Republicans (76%) and independents (79%) say life will be worse for the next generation, a 40+ point increase from two summers ago.

More than half of Democrats are also likely to think life will get harder (57%), up 9 points from 2020. However, they are the only subgroup where the belief that life will be better for younger generations has increased (37% vs. 26%) in 2020.

Voters younger than 30 (28% better-66% worse) are more likely than voters 65 and older (25-68%) to say life will get worse for young Americans.

Overall, a quarter (25%) of young Americans think their lives will improve.

With three months to go before the midterm elections, voters are split by their common ballot preferences (Democratic candidate vs. Republican candidate in their House district) at 41% each. Of the 70% who say the next generation will be worse off, those voters break by 14 points for the GOP. 25% who say life would be better favor Democrats by 34.

Voters say there are some serious threats to the stability of the United States at home as well as abroad.

Number one? Gun violence.

Sixty-four percent say it is a “major” threat to the country’s stability. Several high-profile shootings in the past three months may make gun violence a serious concern for voters.

China (60%) and Russia (60%) are also in the top tier of major threats.

Back home, domestic extremist groups (55%), big government (52%), and climate change (52%) rank second as perceived threats, while illegal immigration (47%) and people refusing to accept election results (46%) top the scale. Fewer come.

For Democrats, gun violence is easily seen as the biggest threat to Uncle Sam, with 80% saying it’s a major threat, followed by climate change at 73%, and election denial and domestic terrorism at 66%.

Republicans’ biggest concern is the relationship between China and illegal immigration (71% each). Big government ranks third with 65%.

Only half of Democrats think China is a major threat (49%), while the opposite is true for Republicans on gun violence (51%).

For all their differences, partisans agree that Russia is a major threat (59% for Dems and 58% for Republicans).

Meanwhile, 70% are very or extremely concerned about China’s military power. That’s unchanged since last year — and since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan, a trip Beijing strongly opposed.

The Fox News poll, conducted August 6-9, 2022, under the joint guidance of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), includes interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from the national voter file and spoke to . With live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.