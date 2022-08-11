New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Voter discontent is widespread as most see no signs of economic recovery.

Large majorities rate the economy negatively, fail to see signs of recovery and are generally unhappy with the way things are going in the country. And the grief is now bipartisan, as more than half of Democrats are dissatisfied with nearly all Republicans and independents.

That’s according to a Fox News poll released Thursday.

Overall, around the 100-day point of Joe Biden’s presidency, 75% are dissatisfied with how the country is doing today, up from 67% in May and 53% in April 2021.

The biggest increase in current dissatisfaction has come from Democrats, as 56% are unhappy today, up from 42% in May and 20% in April 2021. Dissatisfaction has risen 36-points in 15 months.

There is a similar increase among independents: 91% dissatisfied versus 65% in April 2021.

More than 8 in 10 Republicans were dissatisfied with President Biden at the beginning of his term (84%) and remain so today (85%).

Overall, fewer voters now rate the economy positively, with just 19% saying it is in excellent or good shape, down from 29% last spring.

81% currently rate the economy negatively, which is actually an improvement from 84% last month.

Voters are more upbeat about their personal finances, though things are negative here: 40% say their finances are in excellent or good shape vs. 59% only fair or poor. A year ago, it was the opposite, as 53% said excellent/good and 46% only fair/poor.

Meanwhile, 85% say grocery prices are still rising and 71% say they see no signs of the economy turning the corner.

One point of voter optimism is gas prices. A slim 54% majority sees prices at the pump falling, and among those voters, the largest number credit Biden with that (19%). Others say it’s due to oil companies (13%), public outcry (10%) or no credit to anyone (10%).

“The Biden administration’s spin that the economy is better than the numbers aren’t gaining traction,” says Republican pollster Darron Shaw. “But it’s not because people are blindly partisan or ignoring complex realities. Americans understand that gas prices are going down, but they’re still much higher than they were before Biden took office. And grocery prices haven’t gone down. And they don’t care about things. There just aren’t enough positive changes to feel good.” Shaw polls Fox News with Democrat Chris Anderson.

President Biden has a job approval rating of 42%, while 58% disapprove. That’s higher than last month’s lows of 40-59%. His highest rating, 56-43%, came in June 2021.

Twice as many voters disapprove strongly (40%) as strongly (19%) and their disapproval ratings are at record highs among independents (73%), moderates (61%) and voters 65 and older (58%).

Biden to sign bipartisan Chips and Science Act

The president receives negative ratings on all issues: energy policy (41% approve, 55% disapprove), Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (40-56), foreign policy (38-59), border security (36-61), economy (32-66). , and inflation (27–71). His best rating is on climate change (42-53), and even here he’s underwater by 11 points.

On July 31, Biden authorized a US military drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahri, the current leader of Al Qaeda and mastermind of the September 11 terrorist attacks. By a 28-19% margin, voters think killing al-Zawahri makes the US safer. Half say it doesn’t matter.

While Biden’s 58% disapproval rating is near high, more voters disapprove of Republican lawmakers. Thirty-two percent approve of congressional Republicans, while 64 percent disapprove. For congressional Democrats, it’s 39% approve, 58% disapprove.

“While Biden’s approval ratings are poor, congressional Republicans are losing him in a race to the bottom,” Anderson says. “Given the historical trend of midterm referendums on current presidents, Democrats are clearly at a disadvantage. But the high disapproval of congressional Republicans may make voters choose the lesser of two perceived evils.

GOP lawmakers fare even worse, at least in part, as more than twice as many Republicans (38%) disapprove of their party than Democrats (17%).

The Fox News poll, conducted August 6-9, 2022, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), includes interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from the national voter file and interviewed. Live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.