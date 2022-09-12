New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Julie Banderas just released a new children’s book, “Fiona’s Fantastic Fort,” published by Brave Books — and there are specific reasons why she’s teaming up with this particular publisher for this back-to-school September book release.

Brave Books is a Christian, conservative and anti-vocal publisher that promotes morals and values ​​in children. It’s a monthly subscription-based publisher — and Banderas is the publisher’s September writer.

With the theme of perseverance in today’s difficult world, Banderas, based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital his inspiration and motivation for writing the children’s book.

Fox News Digital engaged in a Q&A with Julie Banderas following the release of her new book.

Here are the details from the interview — including what parents and families need to know for their children.

Fox News Digital: When did you first realize you wanted to write this book – and what inspired you to write it? Also, how did you manage to fit it into your busy schedule?

Julie Banderas: You are absolutely right about always wanting to write a book and never having the time to do it!

As a mother of three, I had the opportunity to become a writer for Brave Books. When we discussed the theme — persistence — I couldn’t be more excited about it.

The publisher’s anti-whack, pro-American philosophy really appealed to me.

Julie Banderas (continued): Together we built a story around a little girl named Fiona, one of the legendary characters from Freedom Island in the Brave Books series. This little girl perseveres when things get tough – and her dad tells her not to give up when things get tough, just like my dad did when I was a kid!

After several failed attempts to build an amazing castle to play with her suspicious friends, she perseveres.

Fox News Digital: Aside from the quality of perseverance, what other key qualities do you think children today need?

Banderas: Ironically, like perseverance, my dad always used the word “perseverance” when describing himself and how we lived our lives growing up.

He and my mother always had the mentality that when you put your mind to something, you get it. At times, that lesson can be a stumbling block for them, because even as a child I was someone who would “never take no for an answer”!

Julie Banderas (continued): Another quality that I have always instilled in my children – and that I wish other parents would follow – is respect for others regardless of their differences or differences of opinion. Children should be caring and kind and help others who seem to be struggling.

Children need to show more empathy in schools. Children should be taught to always stand up for themselves and treat everyone around them as equals if they are being abandoned or abused.

One of my children stood up for one of his teachers in first grade when a child was being disrespectful in the classroom.

“Often in our workplace, we don’t talk about God or the Bible.”

Disrespect has absolutely no place in our lives. “Treat others as you would want to be treated” is what I instilled in my children from day one. If you met them today at ages 12, 9 and 6, you would see that they live like this every day.

I want my kids to build on the lessons that Brave Books is putting out in their Freedom Island series. Lessons include the sanctity of life, unconditional love in the home, the perils of critical race theory, and more.

Julie Banderas (continued): I also think the Brave Book of the Month Club is a great tool for parents to help instill Christian conservative values ​​in their children. Every month you get a new book that teaches a different lesson that is important to the next generation.

As a bonus, kids can find fun activities in the back of each book — including The Brave Challenge, as well as tips on how to enjoy each interactive adventure as a family.

“I believe teaching children the right values ​​and morals at an early age is critical to the future of this country.”

Fox News Digital: Do you have plans to write more in this series — any new ideas in the works?

Banderas: Brave Books (bravebooks.us) is currently mulling a future book about the media and boy, I want to tackle it!

It is a pleasure to work with this group. The fact that it was a Christian institution made all the difference in my experience and brought me back to my childhood.

Often in our workplace, we don’t talk about God or the Bible. This is the first time I’ve combined my Christian roots with work – and it’s been a very inspiring experience!

For all these reasons and more this book is very special to me. I believe that teaching children the right values ​​and morals at an early age is crucial to the future of this country.

I wish more book publishers and schools would practice this and abandon the unnecessary wake culture that spoils our innocent youth.