Proxy War Primaries – As five states from the Midwest to the West Coast hold primaries on Tuesday, former President Trump’s enormous hold on the Republican Party is once again on the line. High-profile gubernatorial, Senate and House nomination showdowns are on the ballot in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Topic: 6 January 2021 Three House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Trump over the deadly attack on the US Capitol are fighting for their political careers, facing challengers backed by Trump, a proxy war between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. A member of the so-called “squad” of diverse, progressive House Democrats is Cory Bush, D-Mo. is also facing a fundamental challenge. Read more from Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser: Trump, Pence, abortion, all came into the limelight as five states held their primaries on Tuesday

Inflation Country – Senate Democrats and Republicans are at odds over how the 2022 Inflation Relief Act will affect the American economy as the midterm elections fast approach. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said in a statement to Fox News Digital, “Democrats will do two things: They will pretend that the US is not in a recession and that their new, partisan tax-and-spending push will bring down inflation. It’s all lies.” However, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., suggested the move would help “give families more breathing room and weather the climate crisis,” as well as help create “good-paying jobs and economic opportunity.” Read more from Fox News’ Kyle Morris: Senate campaign chairs blast Manchin’s inflation bill: ‘It’s all lies’

Progressive Appreciation – Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., who has taken heat from progressive Democrats for months for tanking the Build Back Better agenda, is now being praised by Democrats who demand broader climate change legislation. Manchin on Wednesday announced a deal on a reconciliation package that would make major investments in green energy production and health care while raising funds through additional corporate taxes and tougher IRS enforcement. Read more from Fox News’ Thomas Phippen: Green New Deal Democrats Change Tune on Joe Manchin After $433 Billion Climate, Inflation Bill

Tax and Expenditure – Vulnerable House Democrats won’t say whether they’ll support the Manchin-Schumer Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 or whether it’s wise to raise billions in new taxes during an economic downturn. Manchin’s bill, which would spend $433 billion on climate change programs, would raise billions of dollars in taxes, including on middle-class earners, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) found in an analysis last week. Read more from Fox News’ Aubrey Spadey: Weak Democrats would not say whether they would support Manchin’s bill, which raises taxes during a recession

Are the Democrats drifting away? — A Democrat representative from Minnesota. Dean Phillips has revealed that he doesn’t think President Biden should run for re-election in 2024, saying America needs “well-prepared Democrats” instead. Phillips, a moderate Democrat who currently represents Minnesota’s Third Congressional District, is up for re-election this fall. The candidate spoke out against the Democrat president on a radio show Thursday. Asked if Biden would support a re-election bid, he said an emphatic “no.” Read more from Fox News’ Aubrey Spadey: Dem Rep to Biden: Don’t Seek Re-Election in 2024, America Needs ‘Step Up’ Dems

Playing politics – Several top Democrats in contested Senate races have said more should be done to get the economy back on track, but declined to say whether the economy is in recession, even as the latest GDP numbers show the economy shrank for a second straight quarter. The comments were made exclusively to Fox News Digital on Thursday and follow a statement from the Commerce Department that gross domestic product (GDP), a broad measure of goods and services produced throughout the economy, Decreased by 0.9% On an annual basis for a period of three months from April to June. Read more from Fox News’ Kyle Morris and Aubrey Spady: Top Senate Dem candidates respond to economic contraction by calling it a recession

Crisis intervention – The timing of the Biden administration’s announcement to complete open segments of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, is “a help to one of them,” said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, as Sen. Mark Kelly, D. -Ariz., faces a tough election battle amid criticism from the GOP on border security and immigration. Kelly has been advocating for approval to close those gaps for months and celebrated the announcement in a statement Thursday, taking credit for finally “getting a commitment from the administration to get it done,” according to his office. Read more from Fox News’ Thomas Phippen and Andrew Murray: Border official says Biden’s AZ border wall move could help ‘one of them’ win re-election

DEMS are ‘banned’ together – The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted Friday to approve the assault weapons ban, with lawmakers narrowly passing the bill in a 217-213 vote. Eighteen House Democrats voted in favor of the bill in this year’s midterm elections, but two representatives from the party face tough election battles — Reps. of Texas. Henry Cuellar and Jared Golden of Maine — broke from their party to vote against the bill. Read more from Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie and Kyle Morris: The House ‘assault weapons’ ban was passed by 18 weak Democrats

What is a woman? — Many Democrats seeking election or re-election in states across the country have refused to define the term “woman” or offer their thoughts on whether men have the ability to conceive. Fox News reached out to multiple Democratic candidates about digital topics, and Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. And there were no responses from Maggie Hassan’s campaigns. , DN.H., and Senate nominees John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Tim Ryan of Ohio, and Cheri Beasley of North Carolina. Read more from Fox News’ Kyle Morris and Jaime Chandler: Top Senate Democratic candidates refuse to say whether men can get pregnant or define the word ‘woman’

Squad upset? — A left-wing “squad” member of the Democratic primary challenger, Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo., is calling her out on the huge amount of money she spent on private security despite those calls, in addition to terminating her police position. , ahead of Tuesday’s election. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Democratic Missouri State Senator Steve Roberts argued that voters in the state’s 1st Congressional District were experiencing “buyer’s remorse” for electing Bush, and pledged to work across the aisle to support the policies that citizens in the district actually have. Concerns include crime. Read more from Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie: Primary challenger for ‘Squad’ candidate Cory Bush blasts her call to defund police, private security costs

Voting on abortion — Kansas will become the first state in the nation to vote on abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and out-of-state pro-choice groups and individuals are pouring in millions of dollars in donations. Vote that. Voters will cast ballots Tuesday on the Value Them Two constitutional amendment that will determine whether elected representatives have the ability to regulate abortion in Kansas, after the state Supreme Court previously ruled that the 1859 Kansas Constitution grants a “natural right” to abortion. Read more from Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie: Out-of-state donors are spending millions to protect abortion in Kansas ahead of a statewide vote

Campaigning for the Keystone State – A heated race for the Pennsylvania Senate is under the “Election Spotlight” this week, Fox News Digital’s series that asks candidates in the top races to respond to similar policy and political questions. Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and celebrity physician-turned-GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz both spoke with Fox News Digital about the issues facing America, including President Biden’s administration, the economy, energy and more. Read more from Fox News’ Aubrey Spadey: Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman discuss Biden’s performance, economy

August Action – Don’t miss the Tennessee primary this Thursday — and Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin next Tuesday.