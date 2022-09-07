New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox debuts new celebrity endurance show “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.”

The series will be aired in January 2023, featuring 16 celebrities facing challenges used in the Special Forces selection process.

“Accustomed to being in the limelight, these celebrities quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ — and no glam,” Fox’s press release said.

The cast includes former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown, musician Mel B, Jamie Lynn Spears, reality TV star Kate Gosselin, “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore, Dr. Drew Pinksy, celebrity chef Tyler Florence, R&B musician Montel Jordan, “7th Heaven” star Beverly Mitchell and former Donald Trump communications chief Anthony Scaramucci.

Many sports stars Also included are NFL player Danny Amendola, Olympian Nastia Liukin, NBA alum Dwight Howard, skier Gus Kensworthy, MLB star Mike Piazza and soccer player Carli Lloyd.

Celebrity Directing Staff (DS) Agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives, are led through special forces training exercises.

The only ways DS can be removed from the show are by injury, abandonment, or “forcing” by agents.

“‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’ I’ll put the celebrities you know and love to the most pure and authentic endurance test I’ve ever seen,” said Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment & Specials, in a statement. “In many ways, strength is more about mental strength than physical strength.”

“It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the world’s most intense training and a taste of the bravery and courage our armed forces display every day, a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test” is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr and Becky Clark serve as executive producers.