Four-time MLB All-Star John Stearns has died at age 71 after a battle with cancer

By printveela editor

Former Mets catcher John Stearns died Thursday night at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer.

Stearns played 10 seasons with the Mets from 1975-84, earning four All-Star selections. He also served on the Mets’ coaching staff in 2000 and 2001.

Despite his illness, Stearns attended Old Timers Day on August 28 at Citi Field.

“No one played the game with more spirit or determination than John Stearns,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a release. “He literally loved attending Old Timers Day last month so he could visit friends and old teammates. Despite his illness, he was able to step into the batting cage to take a few swings.

“His nickname, ‘Bad Dude,’ couldn’t be more appropriate. A four-time All Star, John was one of the most complete catchers in Mets history. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

Stearns was a first-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1973 MLB Draft, and the Mets acquired Stearns in a trade that included Tug McGraw.

During his career, Stearns caught the likes of Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman and Jon Matlock.

“I’m so glad we had the opportunity to talk at Citi Field a few weeks ago,” teammate and manager Joe Torre said. “No one played harder than John. He never came to the park in a bad mood. All he wanted to do was win. To be a four-time All-Star was a privilege.

Former teammate Lee Mazzillini added: “I’m heartbroken. John was a joy to be around. He loved the game so much. I was surprised when he went to the batting cage on Old Timers Day. That just shows you how much he is. He’s a competitor.”

