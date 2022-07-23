Four things countries can do to save energy

Temperatures in Britain hit a record 40.3 degrees Celsius, or 104.5 Fahrenheit, this week, halting a heat wave that has scorched Europe and fueled a surge in electricity demand.

This happened against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which turned the global energy market upside down.

The energy crisis prompted European Union leaders this week to ask member countries to cut gas consumption by 15 percent until next spring as officials brace for Russia cutting natural gas supplies in the coming months.

Here are some measures countries can take to curb energy demand and some potential pitfalls:

Adjust thermostats, starting with government buildings.

Setting the temperature of an air conditioner to just one degree Celsius, or about two degrees Fahrenheit, can reduce the amount of electricity used by 10 percent per year. according to the International Energy Agency.