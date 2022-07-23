Four things countries can do to save energy

Temperatures in Britain hit a record 40.3 degrees Celsius, or 104.5 Fahrenheit, this week, halting a heat wave that has scorched Europe and fueled a surge in electricity demand.
This happened against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which turned the global energy market upside down.
The energy crisis prompted European Union leaders this week to ask member countries to cut gas consumption by 15 percent until next spring as officials brace for Russia cutting natural gas supplies in the coming months.
Here are some measures countries can take to curb energy demand and some potential pitfalls:
Adjust thermostats, starting with government buildings.
Setting the temperature of an air conditioner to just one degree Celsius, or about two degrees Fahrenheit, can reduce the amount of electricity used by 10 percent per year. according to the International Energy Agency.
Nick Eyre, professor of energy and climate policy at the University of Oxford, said governments can lead by example. He noted that the general public may not respond well to politicians telling them how to live without changing themselves.
Adjusting the thermostat in winter by just one degree Celsius for buildings in Europe can save as much as 10 billion cubic meters of gaswhich is equivalent to Austria’s annual gas requirement.
Extreme heat around the world this week
Summer of hot suffering. It’s been a brutal week in parts of the world not built for extreme heat as Europe was ravaged by temperature spikes and wildfires. Some US states broke temperature records set during the Dust Bowl. Here’s a look at what happened:
Reduce the cost of public transport
Globally, stimulating public transport by making it cheaper and encouraging other mobility options such as walking or cycling could save about 330,000 barrels a day in oil usage. according to the IEA.
This number could rise if employers simultaneously provide flexible working hours or allow more days to work from home.
Some European countries are already doing this. Starting in June and at least until August, Deutsche Bahn, the German national rail company, is offering unlimited public transport passes for the equivalent of about $9 a month as part of plans to mitigate inflation. Ireland and Italy have also reduced public transport fares for certain groups such as youth, students and workers.
One limitation: this will not be particularly effective in rural areas where there is no reliable public transport.
Reduce speed limits and make them stick
Theoretically, reducing the speed limit on motorways could significantly reduce fuel consumption for cars and trucks. International Energy Agency report. A number of countries and urban areas have already introduced speed limits to reduce congestion and pollution.
The report says that if speed limits on highways are reduced by at least 10 kilometers per hour, or about 6 miles per hour, advanced economies could cut oil demand by at least 290,000 barrels of oil per day.
However, as a practical matter, it can be difficult to enforce a national speed limit and attract enough citizens to achieve significant results. The United States attempted this in 1974 by imposing a national 55 mph speed limit on cars, buses and trucks after OPEC cut oil supplies to the country, estimating that the limit could save 200,000 barrels of gasoline a day. Several European countries have also lowered speed limits.
At the time, officials believed the cap would cut gasoline consumption by 2.2 percent, but actual demand for gasoline has remained relatively stable in subsequent years. Motorists widely disregarded the law, and some states that opposed the rule imposed only modest $5 to $15 fines on people caught speeding.
Run public awareness campaigns the right way
Well-planned public awareness campaigns can encourage people to take action to reduce their own energy use, but poorly planned campaigns that don’t find the right tone and message can fail.
Some energy saving campaigns are more successful when they highlight how people can save money through their actions; others do better when they take an ecological approach or make moral appeals to citizenship. In many cases, governments can take advantage of social media to tailor different messages to different audiences.
It is important to think not only about the message and how it is transmitted, but also about the messenger. If citizens do not perceive the government as a trustworthy authority, they are less likely to believe the message. according to the IEA report..
The best campaigns strike a balance between urgency and agency.
“You can’t just release information and expect people to change their behavior overnight,” said Brian Motherway, head of energy efficiency at the International Energy Agency. If you hire behavioral and communications scientists and take the time to develop a deliberate campaign, he says, “you can really get it right.”
“You can find ways to engage with citizens in a way that really empowers them and motivates them to take action.”