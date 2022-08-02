Four people have died in a massive wildfire in Northern California.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Noah Berger/AP

IRECA, California. — Two more bodies were found in the burn zone of a huge wildfire in Northern California, raising the death toll from the state’s largest wildfire of the year to four, authorities said Tuesday.

Search teams found additional bodies Monday in isolated residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of a remote region near the Oregon border, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“This brings the number of confirmed deaths to 4,” the sheriff said in a statement. “There are no missing persons at the moment.” Other details were not immediately disclosed.

Two bodies were also found Sunday inside a charred car in the driveway of a house near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which was badly damaged by the McKinney fire, sheriff’s officials said.

“It’s really a tragedy when a fire starts and spreads so fast and actually wipes out a community. This is exactly what happened in the Klamath River region,” Mike Lindbury, a spokesman for the fire response team, said Tuesday.

As the fire raged over the weekend, Franklin Tom fled his home in the small town of Yreka, where he grew up on the edge of the California National Forest. He made it to the orphanage with his daughter and only medicine, some clothes and shower slippers. Unlike some others, he was told that he had run away and his house was still standing.

“Don’t pray for us,” said Tom, 55.

More than 100 houses, barns and other structures have burned down in the McKinney fire since it erupted last Friday. The rain helped firefighters control the spread of the blaze, but authorities said the blaze remained uncontrollable.

The Northern California wildfire has burned nearly 88 square miles (228 square kilometers) and is the largest of several wildfires burning in the Klamath National Forest. A small fire near the tiny community of Happy Camp prompted evacuations and road closures as it spiraled out of control on Tuesday. More fires are raging across the western United States, threatening thousands of homes.

In northwestern Montana, a fire that started Friday near the town of Elmo on the Flathead Indian Reservation burned down some buildings, but authorities said they did not immediately know if there were houses there. The fire covered 25 square miles (66 square kilometers) on Tuesday with 10% containment, fire officials said. Some residents were forced to flee on Monday as gusty afternoon winds fanned the fire.

The Idaho Elk Fire burned more than 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) in the Salmon Challis National Forest, threatening homes, mining and fishing near the town of Salmon. It was 23% localized on Tuesday, according to the National Interagency Coordinating Center.

And a wildfire raging in northwest Nebraska led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes near the small town of Gering. The Carter Canyon fire started on Saturday when two separate fires merged. By Tuesday, it was more than 30% localized.



The California McKinney Fire this year became the largest wildfire in the state after being fueled by wind gusts up to 80 km/h over the weekend.

Overcast weather and heavy rain continued to help firefighters Tuesday as bulldozers managed to surround the small and picturesque tourist town of Ireka with firebreaks. Crews laying other firebreaks on steep, rough terrain have also made progress, fire officials said.

The fire burned about 4 miles (6.4 km) from downtown Yreka, with a population of about 7,500.

“We have the weather,” said Todd Mack, US Forest Service fire chief. “We have horsepower. And we are achieving this.”

But lightning over the weekend also started several small fires near the McKinney Fire. And despite the much-needed moisture, the forests and fields in the area remained dry as bone.

Paisley Bamberg, 33, was among those waiting for the fire at the Yreka shelter on Monday. She arrived a few months ago from West Columbia, South Carolina and was living in a motel with her six children, ages 15 to 1-year-old twins, when she was told to evacuate.

“I started throwing everything on top of my truck,” but I had to leave a lot of stuff behind, she said.

Bamberg said she had just been hired at Arby’s and wondered if it would survive the fire.

“When we get back, there might not be many things there,” she said. “I don’t know if I have a job. The children had to go to school, and I don’t know if the school still exists.”

Bamberg added: “I try to keep myself in good shape. I have six little people who depend on me. I can’t break or trip.”

About 2,500 people were ordered to evacuate, but Tom said he knew many people were left behind in Yreka.

“There are still a lot of people in the city who refused to leave,” he said. “There are a lot of people who don’t have cars and can’t drive. It is very sad”.

Tom has lived in Yreka all his life, but said it was the first time he was threatened by wildfire.

“I never thought this would ever happen,” he said. “I thought, ‘We’re invincible.’ … It makes me a liar.”

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

The US Forest Service has closed a 110-mile (177 km) section of the famous Pacific Ridge Trail in Northern California and southern Oregon. Authorities helped evacuate 60 tourists in the area on Saturday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.