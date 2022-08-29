Four people have accused Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler of sexual misconduct.

WARNING. This article contains material about sexual assault and may refer to those who have been sexually assaulted or know of someone who has been sexually assaulted.

Montreal music industry leader says concert goers upset by sexual harassment allegations against Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler should receive a refund for the band’s upcoming world tour.

The allegations, reported by music news outlet Pitchfork, were brought against Butler by four people. The CBC was unable to independently verify the allegations, according to Pitchfork.

One man claims that Butler raped them twice when they were 21 and he was 34. Three women accuse Butler of sexual harassment between 2016 and 2020. The women were between 18 and 23 years old, while Butler was between 36 and 39 years old.

The accusations range from unwanted text messages and photos of a sexual nature to violent touching. People told Pitchfork that the alleged interactions were inappropriate due to the age difference and uneven power dynamics, and they felt they couldn’t say no to Butler.

In a statement, Butler denied the allegations and said all meetings were consensual and he never touched the woman against her will.

He apologized for “the pain I caused” and for “not being more aware and attuned to the impact I have on people.”

He also described suffering from depression and alcohol use when the alleged incidents took place after a miscarriage occurred in his family.

“I have interacted with people in person, on shows and on social media, and I have shared messages that I am not proud of,” the statement said.

“Most importantly, each of these interactions was mutual and always between consenting adults. It is a profoundly revisionist and, frankly, simply the wrong approach for anyone to suggest otherwise.”

So far, the band’s world tour, due to kick off Tuesday in Dublin, is going according to plan.

“Whether they have to cancel the tour or not, I think there should be accountability,” said Daniel Seligman, creative director of the POP Montreal music festival.

The allegations against Butler caused an uproar over the weekend, with people on social media demanding a refund or cancellation of the tour.

Changing the culture of the “toxic” music industry

Seligman, who has been part of the Montreal music scene for over a decade, has worked with Arcade Fire on several occasions and has said there is a history of toxicity in the industry. He called the accusations a “wake-up call”.

“It’s kind of a cliché when a rock star sleeps with a fan. I think we know a lot more about how this power dynamic works, and hopefully he realized he couldn’t do that,” Seligman said.

“There are many opportunities in this world,” Seligman said. “There are people who let it happen, which is frustrating.”

Seligman last worked with Arcade Fire at the POP vs. Jock in 2016, where Butler met one of the women who reported sexual harassment.

He said that Butler was disrespectful to the POP Montreal staff, many of whom said they would no longer work with the group, and demanded non-profit payment for his expenses related to the event.

“It was not a good experience and finding out that he used the event to prey on a younger woman was hard to read. It was definitely frustrating,” Seligman said.

Arcade Fire performing at the 2022 Juno Awards in Toronto. Win Butler (front left) denies all allegations of sexual harassment, saying the interaction was consensual. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Butler’s wife and bandmate Régine Chassan also issued a statement in support of her husband.

“I know what’s in his heart and I know that he will never, ever touch a woman without her consent, and I’m sure he never did,” Chassagne said in a statement. “He lost his way and found his way back. I love him and love the life we ​​created together.”