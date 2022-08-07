Four more grain carriers left Ukrainian ports

The largest convoy of ships carrying grain and other corn products since the start of the Russian invasion left Ukrainian ports on Sunday for Europe, Asia and the Middle East via the mined waters of the Black Sea.
The four ships that left what was one of the world’s breadbaskets were carrying more than 160,000 metric tons – about 176,000 US tons – of agricultural produce, according to the United Nations.
Ismini Palla, a UN spokeswoman, said the ships were carrying 6,000 metric tons of sunflower oil to Italy, 45,000 metric tons of meal to China, 66,000 metric tons of sunflower oil to Iran, and 44,000 metric tons of corn to Iran. Turkish city of Iskenderun.
She said all ships will be anchored north of Istanbul and inspected by the Joint Coordination Centre, an office where senior representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations work together to ensure the safe transport of grain, food and fertilizer.
According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, one ship left Odessa and three from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. On Saturday, one empty ship entered Ukrainian territorial waters, the first ship to arrive in Ukraine for loading, said Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov. said on twitter.
The operation was part of a deal struck at the end of July that will allow more than 20 million tons of Ukrainian produce to leave the stricken country and be distributed around the world, generating revenue for Ukraine and helping stem the looming global hunger crisis.
Four other ships have already left this week with more than 80,000 metric tons of product for delivery to the UK, Ireland, Turkey and Lebanon. On Sunday, the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon, where the first Razoni ship was supposed to arrive, told Reuters that the ship was being delayed.
Mr. Kubrakov said the government is gradually moving towards allowing ports to handle large volumes of work, aiming for a capacity of at least 100 ships per month in the near future.
Experts say the problems affecting food markets are far from being solved, and the food crisis has already grown to such an extent that no single intervention can solve it.
However, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the delivery of Ukraine’s grain stocks is a “humanitarian imperative” that he hopes will “bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security.”
Nimet Kirach contributed reporting.