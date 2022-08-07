Four more grain carriers left Ukrainian ports

The largest convoy of ships carrying grain and other corn products since the start of the Russian invasion left Ukrainian ports on Sunday for Europe, Asia and the Middle East via the mined waters of the Black Sea.

The four ships that left what was one of the world’s breadbaskets were carrying more than 160,000 metric tons – about 176,000 US tons – of agricultural produce, according to the United Nations.

Ismini Palla, a UN spokeswoman, said the ships were carrying 6,000 metric tons of sunflower oil to Italy, 45,000 metric tons of meal to China, 66,000 metric tons of sunflower oil to Iran, and 44,000 metric tons of corn to Iran. Turkish city of Iskenderun.