New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

According to the Memphis Police Department, four Memphis firefighters were hospitalized in critical condition after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night that left another person injured.

At approximately 8:19 p.m., a pickup truck collided with a fire engine on the city’s south side, seriously injuring four firefighters and a person in another vehicle.

Firefighters were immediately taken to Forest Regional Hospital, a general hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, Fox 13 of Memphis reported.

Photos of the accident show the front of the truck completely smashed and all its windows shattered.

The crash remains under investigation, Memphis police said.