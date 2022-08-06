off
Four people have been shot to death in a small Ohio town, including a mother and her daughter.

Butler Township police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwick Place around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting. The Butler Township Police Department wrote that when they arrived on scene, they found four victims at multiple crime scenes with gunshot wounds. In a Facebook post.

Police are looking for Stephen Marlowe.

(Butler Township Police Department)

Four people died on the spot in this accident. Two of the victims are a mother and her 15-year-old daughter.

Police are looking for 39-year-old Stephen Marlowe as a person of interest in the death. He is described as 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

Stephen Marlowe's vehicle is a 2007 white Ford Edge SUV with license plate number JES 9806.

(Butler Township Police Department)

Police Chief John Porter said Marlow is believed to be driving a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with Ohio license plate JES-9806.

Officials do not believe there are any further threats in the neighborhood at this time, but crews will continue to monitor the area in case Marlow returns.

The names of the victims have not been released and it is not clear what led to the shooting.

