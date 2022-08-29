Four Arsenal fans in their team started the season successfully

Andrew Allen, Associate Editor, Arseblog News

Arsenal fans are having fun right now. It must be strangely confusing to outsiders who have been reaching for popcorn for the past ten years while we argue about anything and everything.

Why are we having fun? Because we like what we see. We have a young, vibrant team that inspires confidence, a manager who has a clear plan and owners who seem to wake up after years of sleep behind the wheel. The direction of movement is up. Momentum and optimism are growing. The Emirates is a cauldron of noise. And the results are coming.

Don’t get me wrong, beating four mediocre teams in a month is no proof that the Gunners are world champions. By no means. However, the performances were very encouraging. Gabriel Jesus feels like the missing piece of the puzzle, we have strength in depth in almost every position, the team is tactically versatile and you feel a real determination to fix last season’s disappointing ending.

Arsenal are not going to win the Premier League – that’s not a controversial statement – but we could very well end our Champions League exodus and win a few hearts and minds along the way.

Elliot Smith, host of the Arsenal Vision podcast

For Arsenal fans, this start to the season has been a dream come true, but while naysayers may point to a forgiving run of matches as a reason to dismiss the hype, I think it misses a few important early data.

First, it is the brilliant form of Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal have invested in the idea that Jesus could be the centre-forward that was lacking last season. Some questioned his ability for the role, but he’s already shown he fits the way Mikel Arteta wants his striker to play.

In addition to the influence of Jesus, William Saliba and Alexander Zinchenko have already made important contributions. Arsenal’s last two seasons were derailed in large part by back injuries; with Saliba and Zinchenko in the squad and good performances, Arsenal managed a perfect start to the season despite limited minutes for Kieran Tierney or Takehiro Tomiyasu, who had just recovered from injury. A few months ago this would have been unthinkable.

Finally, there is a clear improvement in Arsenal’s attack overall. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Jesus showed a great rapport together, and combined with a more intense pressing system, Arsenal built the attack needed to push the table forward.

There have been crazier things than Arsenal aiming to win the title, but even if it’s not the ultimate prize on offer, early signs suggest Arsenal will have a hard time knocking out of the top four in May.

Gabriel Jesus during Arsenal’s recent 4-2 win over Leicester. The Brazilian has been a real eye-catcher since signing from Manchester City for £45m. Photo: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Laura Kirk, occasional Arsenal Twitch host

I am a pessimistic Arsenal fan at the best of times, but even I do my best not to get carried away by how the team performed in the first four games of this season and how different it is from recent years. In fact, I completely missed Fulham’s goal against us on Saturday because I was so caught up in the whole stadium singing “Stand Up for Arsenal” and that’s probably the best way to sum up the start of this season – dizzy, goofy, happy.

It’s too early to talk about a championship race, but the contrast between how we started last season and how we started this season is stark. It really does seem like we could be passing the baton to self-destructive nonsense (probably Manchester United).