Fort McLeod advisor and two other ‘key players’ accused of blockade of Coutts border

New charges have been filed against protesters involved in the Coutts border blockade earlier this year, including Marco Van Huygenbos, a member of the Fort Macleod city council.

Van Heygenbos, 32, who organized the protest, as well as Alex Van Herk, 53, and George Janzen, 43, are each charged with disorderly conduct worth more than $5,000.

In a written communication, the RCMP described the three men as “key players in the Coutts border blockade” that took place between January 29 and February 15.

All three will appear in court on October 4.

Van Huygenbos’ lawyer, Yoav Neev, says he has not yet received information that would shed light on why the mountain authorities filed the mischief charge. Neave went on to say that his client is “presumed innocent”.

Police seized weapons and arrested 13 protesters near the border blockade in Alberta.

The RCMP initially indicted 14 individuals, including four men, who were at risk of particularly serious crimes, for conspiracy to kill RCMP officers.

Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak, Anthony Olienik and Jerry Morin will stand trial next June.

The other two — Luke Burke, 62, and Johnson Lowe, 39 — were charged with lesser crimes and their charges have since been dropped. Prosecutor Stephen Johnston declined to explain why the charges were dropped.

City Council reprimands Van Huygenbos

Van Huygenbos was reprimanded in March for what Fort Macleod Mayor Brent Faiter called “unacceptable behavior.”

In a letter posted on city websiteFeiter expressed “serious concern” about Van Huygenbos’s role as organizer of the blockade.

“To be clear, the council respects the right to protest peacefully, but this does not include the organization of the illegal highway blockade at the border crossing, which stopped international travel and trade for more than two weeks and disrupted the work of our municipal neighbor, the village of Coutts. ” the mayor wrote.

Alberta men accused of murder conspiracy Mounties saw undercover cops as ‘girls’ who could help: court records

Van Huygenbos is required to act in good faith “and at all times in the best interests of Fort McLeod,” the letter said, adding that subsequent instances of “unacceptable behavior could lead to further sanctions.”

When Feiter was asked for comment Friday, he issued a brief statement explaining that under the Alberta Municipal Government Act, Van Huygenbos was allowed to continue serving.

“If convicted, the guilty verdict will be reviewed to determine if council member Marco can continue his work,” the mayor wrote.

The RCMP brought new charges against three men in connection with the blockade of the Coutts border earlier this year. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

The bulk of the accusations came after the February 14 raids on trailers that had been set up on Joanne Person’s property near the protest site. The person has also faced blockade-related charges.

While executing a search warrant, police seized more than a dozen firearms, as well as ammunition and body armor.

At the border: Trucks and tractors left the border town of Coutts, Alta. But for some, the protest never ended.

Newly disclosed court documents show the RCMP ran an undercover operation and rarely used “necessary harm” wiretapping to justify executing search warrants and bringing charges.

The RCMP believes that the men accused of conspiring to kill police officers stockpiled weapons to arm themselves and others in preparation for a confrontation with the police.

In an interview the day after the raids, Van Huygenbos told CBC News that the protest was “infiltrated by extremist elements” and said that the remaining protesters decided to “peacefully leave Coutts and return to [their] families.”