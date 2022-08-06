New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is some drama involved The world of Formula One .

Australian driver Oscar Piastri, 21, created a whirlwind of controversy on Tuesday when his racing team disputed the Alpine post.

The Alpine F1 Team announced After being a member of Alpine’s junior program since 2020, Piastri has been promoted to race seat for the 2023 season.

Shortly after the promotion was announced, Piastre took to Twitter to dispute the move, saying he would not be driving for the Alpine team in 2023.

“Without my agreement, I understand Alpine F1 issued a press release this afternoon saying I’m driving for them next year,” Piastre posted on Twitter. “It’s wrong and I haven’t signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I won’t be driving for Alpine next year.”

According to ESPN, Piastre has signed a contract with McLaren. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo would have to go through to top Piastre.

Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren runs until 2023.

According to ESPN, McLaren reportedly informed Ricciardo on Friday that it intends to replace Piastre next season. If Piastri does indeed go to McLaren, Ricciardo’s next move could be to Alpine, where he could fill the position intended for Piastri.

Contract disputes in Formula One are decided by the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB). Alpine F1 is reported Appealed to CRB to determine the validity of its contract with Piastre, according to USA Today.