There is some drama involved The world of Formula One.

Australian driver Oscar Piastri, 21, created a whirlwind of controversy on Tuesday when his racing team disputed the Alpine post.

Oscar Piastri, Alpine F1 Team, during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, July 2022.

(Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Alpine F1 Team announced After being a member of Alpine’s junior program since 2020, Piastri has been promoted to race seat for the 2023 season.

Shortly after the promotion was announced, Piastre took to Twitter to dispute the move, saying he would not be driving for the Alpine team in 2023.

“Without my agreement, I understand Alpine F1 issued a press release this afternoon saying I’m driving for them next year,” Piastre posted on Twitter. “It’s wrong and I haven’t signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I won’t be driving for Alpine next year.”

According to ESPN, Piastre has signed a contract with McLaren. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo would have to go through to top Piastre.

Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren runs until 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren in the paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary.

(Marco Cannoniero/Lightrocket via Getty Images)

According to ESPN, McLaren reportedly informed Ricciardo on Friday that it intends to replace Piastre next season. If Piastri does indeed go to McLaren, Ricciardo’s next move could be to Alpine, where he could fill the position intended for Piastri.

Oscar Piastri of Australia arrives at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on April 7, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

(Steven Markham/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Contract disputes in Formula One are decided by the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB). Alpine F1 is reported Appealed to CRB to determine the validity of its contract with Piastre, according to USA Today.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.