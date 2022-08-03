New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The There will be the Denver Broncos A seven-time Formula One champion as part of their new ownership group.

On Tuesday, F1 star Lewis Hamilton was named as a limited investor in the Walton-Penner Group, which agreed Buy an NFL franchise A record $4.65 billion in June.

“We are delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” the Walton-Penner family ownership group said in a statement.

“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and is a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With more than 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization. will be.”

THe said the sale of the NFL will be held on Aug. 9 among its owners.

Hamilton, who drives for the Mercedes team, announced the deal on Twitter.

Lewis’ seven F1 championships tie him with Michael Schumacher for the most in F1 history, although Lewis’ 103 wins is the F1 record.

This is the second significant recent addition to the ownership group. Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joined the group in mid-July.

“A highly respected public servant, accomplished educator and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who worked to make the sport stronger and better,” Walton said in a statement. “Her unique experience and exceptional judgment will be of great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

It’s been an offseason of change for the Broncos, who traded for quarterback Russell Wilson in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report