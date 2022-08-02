Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership group of the Denver Broncos

Seven-time Formula 1 racing champion Lewis Hamilton hit the sport’s summer break after finishing second in the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and added a new title to his extensive collection on Tuesday.

Hamilton is joining the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group as a limited shareholder, the franchise announced Tuesday morning.

“(Hamilton) knows what it takes to lead a winning team and is a passionate advocate for global equity, including in his own sport,” Walmart heir and incoming controlling owner of the franchise Rob Walton said in a statement. “With more than 100 race wins, Lewis is regarded as the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standards of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organisation.

Hamilton is the third limited shareholder to join the Walton-Penner ownership group led by Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton and son-in-law Greg Penner. Champion Driver joins former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Ariel Investments co-CEO and Starbucks chairwoman Melody Hobson as minority investors in the ownership group.

“Excited to join a great group of owners and be a part of the Broncos story!!” Hamilton said in a tweet on Tuesday. “It is an honor to work with a world-class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership in all sports.”

Hamilton, a Mercedes driver, won his first F1 world title in 2008, then won the series championship in six of the seven years between 2014-20. He won 103 races, the most in the history of the sport.

Not only that, but Hamilton has long been a leading voice of the sport for advocating on many issues, including racial equality. He is the current black driver in F1, the world’s top racing league.

Hamilton owns a home in Colorado and previously told news outlets he would spend parts of the winter there.

Financial details, equity stakes and any potential roles in the company for Hamilton, Rice and Hobson have not been disclosed.

The Walton-Penner family ownership group is expected to be officially approved by a full league ownership vote on Aug. 9 in Minneapolis. It was the final step after the group got approval from the league’s finance committee last week.

The Walton-Penner Group agreed to buy the Broncos in June for a record $4.65 billion after the franchise was put up for sale by the Patrick D. Bowlen Trust in February.