Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie revealed on social media that she was hospitalized over Labor Day weekend after suffering an allergic reaction to a fire ant bite at her farm.

Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, posted a video from the emergency room on her TikTok account on Saturday. The California native wrote that she was in “anaphylactic shock.”

“When you have a massive allergic reaction to FIRE ANTS and end up in the ER,” she captioned the video. “Anaphylactic shock.”

In the video Mary’s skin can be seen reddening her face, shoulder, neck and even her legs. She was found hooked to an IV while on a medical bed at the hospital.

“I love you, I’m fine now, it was Labor Day last week,” she wrote in the comments section of the video. “But it’s all right now.”

Marie, 37, signed with WWE in 2013 and simultaneously appeared on the television series “Total Divas” and later appeared at WrestleMania XXX. Her first stint in WWE lasted until 2017 and then returned in 2020 before her departure.

Mary has also appeared in the films “Hard Kill” and “Phoenix” as well as the TV shows “Paradise City” and “American Ninja Warriors Jr.”