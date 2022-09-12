closer
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie revealed on social media that she was hospitalized over Labor Day weekend after suffering an allergic reaction to a fire ant bite at her farm.

Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, posted a video from the emergency room on her TikTok account on Saturday. The California native wrote that she was in “anaphylactic shock.”

WWE Diva Eva Marie at the WWE, Facebook, Dosomething.org and GLAAD Anti-Bullying Event at Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club on August 20, 2015 in New York City.

(Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

“When you have a massive allergic reaction to FIRE ANTS and end up in the ER,” she captioned the video. “Anaphylactic shock.”

In the video Mary’s skin can be seen reddening her face, shoulder, neck and even her legs. She was found hooked to an IV while on a medical bed at the hospital.

“I love you, I’m fine now, it was Labor Day last week,” she wrote in the comments section of the video. “But it’s all right now.”

Fitness expert and former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie launches Monster Energy's new performance drink REIGN Total Body Fuel in Times Square on April 16, 2019 in New York City.

(Brian Atch/Getty Images for REIGN Whole Body Fuel)

Marie, 37, signed with WWE in 2013 and simultaneously appeared on the television series “Total Divas” and later appeared at WrestleMania XXX. Her first stint in WWE lasted until 2017 and then returned in 2020 before her departure.

Wrestler Eva Marie during a show as part of the WrestleMania Revenge Tour, World Wrestling Entertainment's European tour, at Acarhotels Arena in Paris on April 22, 2016.

(Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images)

Mary has also appeared in the films “Hard Kill” and “Phoenix” as well as the TV shows “Paradise City” and “American Ninja Warriors Jr.”

