Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone has received a subpoena from a federal grand jury as the Justice Department investigates potential crimes related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, Fox News has confirmed.

Cipollone served in former President Trump’s administration during the protests and breach of the Capitol building. He previously appeared before a House committee Jan. 6, which said Cipollone may have information about several attempts by Trump allies to suppress him. Electoral College.

During his appearance, Cipollone was asked if he agreed that “there is insufficient evidence of electoral fraud to undermine the outcome of the election.”

“Yes, I agree with that,” replied Cipollone.

Cipollone told January. 6 The committee found no evidence of widespread election fraud, Trump must admit

That interview came after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the committee that Cipollone worried that if Trump’s Jan. 6 rally led to a march on the Capitol, it would expose him to legal exposure to charges of obstruction or inciting riots.

Hutchinson testified that Cipollone reiterated his concerns on the morning of Jan. 6 in case Trump went to the Capitol and tried to intervene. Verification of election, “We’re going to be charged with every crime imaginable.”

The DOJ is reportedly investigating Trump’s conduct and communications as part of the 2020 election probe

Cipollone joins other high-ranking Trump administration officials who have been called before a grand jury. Mark Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, has already appeared before a grand jury.

Although Short admitted on Fox News’ “Special Report” with Brett Baier that he went before a grand jury, he did not reveal what he said.

The DOJ’s inquiry is separate from the House January 6 Committee, which is investigating the attack on the US Capitol, but does not have the same authority to open criminal investigations as the DOJ.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer, Bradford Betz, Timothy HJ Nerozzi and The Associated Press contributed to this report..