West Virginia resident Justin Smith has been using drugs since age 14, but has been clean for more than a year now after recently becoming addicted to fentanyl, he told Fox News in an interview Wednesday.

Smith told “The Story” that he also has a young son who is currently in the custody of the Department of Family Services because of his past addiction.

The open-border drug crisis has turned the Mountain State into a border state, as a cache of new “rainbow” fentanyl strains was recently seized by a task force in Monongalia County, south of Washington, Pa., Fox News reports.

Smith told Fox News that he doesn’t remember his exact first use of illegal drugs, but added that fentanyl and other dangerous substances are being injected into “everything, these days.”

“It was very easy to get. I could just go to the gas station and get it very easily, and there were times in my life where I just [at] My lowest point and I started using it every day,” he said.

Smith said he used a recovery center in the state capital, Charleston, and praised on Fox News an organization down the Kanawha River in Montgomery that focuses on preventing at-risk youth from becoming the next generation of addicts.

“That story really hit home for me,” he said. “[My] The recovery program changed my life. I would give your kids the message to really let them know that there are other ways to deal with the struggles we have than turning to drugs and alcohol.

Recalling his own addiction, Smith said that at one point drug pushers at a local service station would stuff his pocket with free drugs, which he attributed to the idea that once someone became addicted, the corresponding dealer would get a customer. For life after the initial ‘free’ investment.

“I said [the dealer] I didn’t want to [the drugs]”He remembers.” The man went back to his car and got a bag full of about 10 bullets and stuck it in my pocket.”

Regarding regaining custody of his son, Smith said he is working hard to prove to authorities that he is capable of being a responsible, calm parent:

“I take parenting classes, finished my program. I’m still actively recovering and really fighting to get my family back,” he said.