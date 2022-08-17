Former VP Mike Pence says he would ‘consider’ testifying before committee Jan. 6 if asked

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he would consider testifying before the committee on Jan. 6 if asked, in some of his most direct and extensive comments on the subject.

“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” Pence said at a New Hampshire breakfast event. Video from NBC.

The former vice president raised constitutional concerns about testifying before the committee, noting that it would be “unprecedented in history” for a vice president to be called to testify before Congress.

“Any invitation directed at me, I have to reflect on the unique role I was serving as vice president,” Pence said.

The former vice president’s role on January 6, 2021, when the Capitol was under siege by former President Donald Trump’s supporters hoping to prevent President Joe Biden’s certification of victory, has become central to the committee’s investigation into the January 6 events of that day. .

The committee presented evidence that Trump had launched a pressure campaign against Pence, hoping to persuade him to help overturn the 2020 election by rejecting the states’ official electors. Pence didn’t give up, certifying Biden’s victory.

The New Hampshire event, called “Politics and Eggs,” describes itself as “a ‘must-stop’ on the presidential campaign trail.” Pence, who visited Iowa in April under the shadow of his high-profile break from the former president, is flirting with a 2024 presidential run, the Des Moines Register reported.