type here...
Politics Former Vice President Mike Pence will release a memoir...
Politics

Former Vice President Mike Pence will release a memoir in November.

By printveela editor

-

25
0
- Advertisment -


NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will publish his autobiography after this year’s midterm elections, and it will be titled “So Help Me God.”

According to publisher Simon & Schuster, the book chronicles Pence’s journey from his Indiana youth to the vice presidency, between the House of Representatives and the governor’s mansion. It also promised to discuss his differences with former President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, when, according to the publisher, “Pence kept his oath on the Constitution.”

Trump supporters and Trump himself condemned him for not interfering with Congress’ January 6 official confirmation of President Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Hundreds of Trump supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” A confirmation that Pence had no power to change was delayed for hours as he stormed the US Capitol with chants.

The book will be available on November 15, earlier than originally expected. It was announced before next year.

Advertisement

According to a statement from Simon & Schuster, the memoir is “the second-highest-ranking official in the Trump administration and the inside story of the profound faith that guided Pence throughout his life.”

In addition to Pence, other Trump administration officials to issue books include former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, former national security adviser John Bolton and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Previous articleDNA researchers name man from Somerton, 73-year-old unsolved case in Australia
Next articleA Wisconsin lawmaker was involved in a car accident that killed a mother and her 5-year-old daughter

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

England 4-0 Sweden Lionesses reach Euro 2022 final

The Lionesses roared through to the tournament's first major final since 2009, with a brilliant 4-0 win over...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Despite White House denials, Americans say recession is here

off Video Recession worries: Americans are raising voices on the economy NewYou...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

WWE Legend Kurt Angle Opens Up About Journey To Superstardom, Battle With Addiction: ‘I Want To Help Other People’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee Benkey have ‘the most amazing life’ together: ‘We’re so happy every day’

closer Video The couple described the meeting in 'Cavuto'NewYou can listen...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Cats are classified as ‘invasive alien species’ by the Polish scientific institute

closer Video Cats recognize their own names - study reveals dog-like ability...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

US military draws up plans if Pelosi goes to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) - U.S. officials say they don't fear China will attack Nancy Pelosi's plane if she travels...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News