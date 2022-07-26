Former Vice President Mike Pence will release a memoir in November.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will publish his autobiography after this year’s midterm elections, and it will be titled “So Help Me God.”

According to publisher Simon & Schuster, the book chronicles Pence’s journey from his Indiana youth to the vice presidency, between the House of Representatives and the governor’s mansion. It also promised to discuss his differences with former President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, when, according to the publisher, “Pence kept his oath on the Constitution.”

Trump supporters and Trump himself condemned him for not interfering with Congress’ January 6 official confirmation of President Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Hundreds of Trump supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” A confirmation that Pence had no power to change was delayed for hours as he stormed the US Capitol with chants.

The book will be available on November 15, earlier than originally expected. It was announced before next year.

According to a statement from Simon & Schuster, the memoir is “the second-highest-ranking official in the Trump administration and the inside story of the profound faith that guided Pence throughout his life.”

In addition to Pence, other Trump administration officials to issue books include former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, former national security adviser John Bolton and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.