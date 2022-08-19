type here...
Former USWNT goalie Hope Solo discusses DUI, rehab and postpartum depression

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo spoke on a podcast four months after her drink-driving arrest, calling it the worst mistake of her life and blaming her inability to work on a lack of support and postpartum depression.

Solo was arrested on March 31 and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and child abuse after someone saw Solo in a vehicle with the engine running for more than an hour in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. . Her 2-year-old twins with her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, were in the back seat at the time.

Authorities said she had THC in her system and a blood alcohol level of 0.24%, three times the legal limit in North Carolina.

Solo entered an alcohol treatment program and received a 24-month suspended sentence last month. She was given credit for her time in rehab, but fined $2,500 and $600 for the cost of lab tests.

Solo said Hope Solo Speaks on the Podcast She is trying to move her life forward. After she and her husband moved from Washington to a farm in North Carolina, she said she started drinking to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and to get away from family and friends.

“I didn’t think I needed help,” Solo said. “And I certainly didn’t ask for it. At the time, I didn’t know that I was only doing my family a disservice. I thought so. I could be white-knuckled. But the truth is, no one can get through life without asking for help. My strength and pride have become my two worst enemies and in my life I had the worst night ever. I allowed myself to drink. It will get the better of me at this moment on this God-awful day, and I will suffer the consequences for some time.”

Some of the consequences, Solo said, ranged from “trolls on the Internet” to “mommy-shaming” and dealing with the financial costs of her legal problems.

“My income doesn’t go directly to my family anymore, it’s another layer of guilt, I have to work,” Solo said. “I couldn’t drive for a whole year, which was a huge inconvenience and loss of independence for my family.”

Solo, now 41, was elected to the US Soccer Hall of Fame in January, but asked to delay her induction until next year.

