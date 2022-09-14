New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and a prominent figure in previous hostage negotiations, traveled to Moscow this week and met with Russian leadership amid the effort. Negotiate the release of the WNBA star Britney Griner, according to reports.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Richardson held meetings with Russian leaders in the months after Griner became embroiled in the case.

A spokeswoman for The Richardson Center, the nonprofit founded by Richardson, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that it was “unable to comment” on the reports at this time.

Griner was convicted And last month in February she was sentenced to nine years in prison after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

Greiner argued that she “honestly made a mistake” when she brought the vape cartridges through the airport, adding, “I hope it doesn’t end my life in your judgment.”

The US State Department said Griner was wrongfully detained and made a “substantial offer” for her release, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges. .

“Nothing in this investigation changes our judgment that Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained and should be released immediately,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said at the time.

“That is why we made a serious, substantial proposal several weeks ago and sought her release, as well as the release of Paul Whelan.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media this week he denied any meetings.

“There are no meetings in the Kremlin,” Peskov said, By Reuters . “I have nothing to tell you about the matter.”

Rebecca Kofler, a Russian-born former US intelligence official and expert on Russia and President Vladimir Putin, suggested that any potential meetings with Richardson might not involve high-ranking officials at this time, given Putin’s focus on the war in Ukraine.

“If such a visit were to happen, the process would likely be at a very early stage and would not involve high-level officials in the Kremlin,” she told Fox News Digital. “Regardless, Putin now faces serious challenges in Ukraine and has bigger fish to fry. He’s off to meet China’s Xi Jinping in Samarkand at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Time.”

According to The Richardson Center, Richardson secured prisoner releases “in both official and unofficial capacities.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.