Former UN Ambassador Bill Richardson visited Moscow to discuss the Britney Griner situation

The former US ambassador to the United Nations, who helped free a former US Marine from Russia earlier this year, has arrived in Moscow in an attempt to do the same for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Bill Richardson played a central role in the April prisoner swap that resulted in Trevor Reed’s return to the US after spending three years in a Moscow prison.

According to published reports, Richardson He met with Russian officials Earlier in the week, Greiner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, said the US government was “wrongfully detained” in Russia.

“We asked Governor Richardson and the Richardson Center to help us and have been working with them for some time,” said Cheryl Griner, wife of the WNBA star. said in a statement to CNN. “We are encouraged to hear that they are holding meetings in Moscow.”

Griner, one of the world’s top women’s basketball players, has been detained in Russia since mid-February when she was picked up at a Moscow-area airport on charges of carrying marijuana oil in her luggage. Her next court date is set for May 19.

