Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weiselberg pleaded guilty Thursday to a decade of tax evasion.

Weiselberg, 75, was charged with evading taxes by accepting perks that were not considered income. He pleaded not guilty last year to 15 counts, including grand larceny. New York State, Unlawful taking of funds or property valued at $50,000 or more.

A source familiar with the potential deal told Fox News that Weiselberg could face up to 100 days in jail and is expected to testify about the Trump Organization’s business practices. Weiselberg will not be sentenced or surrender until the trial is over, the source said.

An attorney for Weiselberg declined to comment to Fox News.

Weiselberg allegedly received “unreported or misreported” compensation to tax authorities, including benefits such as a company car and a company apartment in New York City.

Weiselberg was indicted as part of then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation into the Trump Organization that began in 2019. Alvin Bragg is now serving as District Attorney.

Two Trump-related companies also pleaded not guilty to tax-related crimes as part of that investigation.

Another source familiar with the investigation told Fox News that one of Trump’s corporations will go to trial this fall and will not take a plea deal.

