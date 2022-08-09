New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Trump official Michael Caputo blamed the Biden administration after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday evening.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Caputo likened the FBI to Russia’s Soviet-era KGB, declared the country was “in a full-blown constitutional crisis” and predicted the raid could lead to impeachment for President Biden. Defeat in 2024 presidential elections.

“America is in a full-blown constitutional crisis. The American people have suffered a slow, creeping attack on our country. I’ve had a front-row seat to the Russian hoax and I’ve watched it get steadily and methodically worse ever since,” Caputo said.

“With this militant attack on President Trump’s home, we have become Russia. The FBI is the KGB. I should know. I’ve seen them both in action and I see no difference,” he said.

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents

“Almost never in history has there been a military-style attack on the home of a former president, with disagreements over presidential papers in a single presidency. Today, Joe Biden is guaranteed to be impeached in 2025. And his son. And his brother,” he added.

Caputo referred to corruption allegations against several Biden family members, including his son Hunter Biden and brother James Biden, who allegedly used the Biden family name for international business deals.

Caputo served as Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Public Affairs under Trump in 2020 and 2021.