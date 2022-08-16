New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mick Mulvaney, the former acting chief of staff for President Donald Trump, said on NewsNation’s “Banfield” Monday evening that he hopes Trump doesn’t run in 2024.

“I don’t think we should be serving Donald Trump,” Mulvaney told anchor Ashley Banfield. “I think it’s also time for the next generation to take over anyway.”

Mulvaney, who resigned from his White House post in January 2021 citing the January 6 riots, said it would be “difficult” to vote for the former president if Trump is the 2024 Republican nominee.

“It’s time for Donald Trump to step aside, continue to advance the policies that have made him so popular and redefined my party, but let’s have all the policies without the baggage,” Mulvaney said.

A former White House official has claimed that Trump is the only candidate likely to lose to President Joe Biden or any other Democrat in 2024. Despite the current state of the nation’s economy, Mulvaney said Trump “could be the only person” who loses that election.

“I hope he doesn’t run, and if he does run, I hope he doesn’t win the Republican nomination,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney’s comments came a week after FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home with a search warrant on Aug. 8. The unprecedented raid comes in connection with materials the former president is accused of taking to his Florida home. His reign is over. Trump disputed the classification of the seized records, saying they were classified.

“I’ve criticized the president where I think he deserves it, but right now I think the former president of the United States has won the benefit of the doubt and it’s up to the DOJ to prove there was a legitimate purpose for this raid on the president’s home,” Mulvaney told Banfield.

In his first interview since the attack, Trump told Fox News Digital that he would “do everything I can to help the country”. He said his representatives provided assistance to the Justice Department after the attack.

Trump recently took to social media to call for the immediate release of the affidavit used by the FBI to conduct the search. The post comes after the Justice Department filed a motion opposing the release of the affidavit.

“There is no way to justify an unannounced raid of Mar-a-Lago, the home of the 45th President of the United States (who received more votes than any sitting president in our nation’s history!), by FBI agents and the Department of ‘Justice’ with a large number of guns,” Trump said. Truth wrote on Social. “But, in the interest of transparency, I request the immediate release of a fully unredacted affidavit regarding this horrific and shocking breaking-in.”

Mulvaney said the affidavit would be useful in addressing the left- and right-wing narratives surrounding the unprecedented FBI raid, emphasizing transparency on the DOJ’s conclusion.

Trump is currently the Republican favorite with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the 2024 contender. Trump has hinted at a presidential run for months, though he has yet to officially announce his campaign.

Trump was asked at a recent Texas CPAC when Republicans could expect an official announcement.

“It certainly won’t be long, the time is coming,” the former president responded.