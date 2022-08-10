New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: A former top adviser to President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a public safety coalition aimed at reducing violent crime in major cities and lower socioeconomic communities across the country.

Jaron Smith, who served as special assistant to the president for domestic policy, said he launched a coalition with center-right organizations and leaders to push for criminal justice reform rather than the soft-on-crime policies pushed by Defend the Police. Movement.

“I have traveled through many communities affected by violence and crime,” Smith said in a statement. “None of those communities want to pay the police. They want law enforcement to focus on preventing and solving violent crime.

“Our approach to addressing today’s rise in violent crime is comprehensive — adequate funding for law enforcement, building on the smart-on crime reforms implemented during the Trump administration, and building partnerships between communities and law enforcement like we saw in Dallas.” He he said. “These are proven solutions.”

The coalition is committed to four principles outlined in its “Statement of Principles on Violent Crime,” provided exclusively to Fox News Digital. The first principle is “properly funding the police”, which includes “clear and transparent” budget allocations so that police departments do not have to rely on bringing in revenue through fines, fees and forfeitures.

By “defunding” or making significant cuts to police budgets, law enforcement agencies are limited in hiring more officers or maintaining current staffing levels, are forced to reduce or eliminate some training or continuing education programs, and are unable to attract better candidates or lack financial incentives. Therefore conduct these officers,” reads the principle.

“We must fund law enforcement in ways that do not distort their goals, because every minute they spend on revenue-raising activities is a minute they are not spending solving or preventing serious crime,” it adds.

The coalition’s second principle is to “focus law enforcement time & resources on preventing and solving serious crimes.” Police officers are often overwhelmed with non-criminal calls, traffic-related incidents and mental health-related incidents, which prevents them from focusing their time and resources on combating violent crime.

“Instead, proper investment in services to help treat individuals with these problems will significantly reduce the time, energy, and resources currently required by law enforcement, while providing more successful alternatives that address the root causes of many individuals’ criminal actions,” the principle says.

The coalition’s third principle is to “focus on evidence-based approaches to reducing violent crime,” which promotes the practice of “focused prevention,” targeting specific geographic locations and social networks to increase support services in those areas.

“The city of Dallas, Texas has recently implemented a number of strategies including ‘hot spot’ policing, focused deterrence, ‘clean and green’ strategies, increased social services and violence disruption,” the statement said. “While most American cities increased their homicide rate in 2021, Dallas was able to reduce their homicide rate by 13% from 2020-2021. Additionally, arrests decreased by 11% during that time; showing that focusing on the highest-risk individuals is a more effective way to cast a wider net than tactics that lead to more arrests. “

The coalition’s fourth and final principle is to “continue to pursue prudent enforcement of criminal policies that increase public safety and criminal justice system success,” which it states limits unnecessary contact with the criminal justice system for individuals who do not pose a threat to public safety. .

“For example, when a person is charged with a crime, their freedom before trial usually depends on their means of paying financial bail rather than their risk to society,” the principle states. “This allows those who pose a threat to public safety to get out of jail, while low-risk defendants remain in jail before trial because of their inability to pay a low bail.”

“States should look to change their constitutions and statutes to give judges greater discretion to detain pretrial defendants who pose a serious threat to our communities,” it adds. “Additionally, courts should limit unnecessary pretrial detention for those who pose no threat to public safety and cannot afford bail.”

The Statement of Principles is intended to provide a “blueprint” for policymakers and law enforcement to reduce violent crime at the local level.

The statement drew more than a dozen signatories, including Lazaro “Larry” Cosme, president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, and Alice Johnson, CEO of Taking Action for Good. Their prison sentences were commuted and ultimately pardoned by Trump in August 2020.

Smith, who received the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Award in 2017, was a key architect of the bipartisan Phase One legislation signed by Trump in 2018. Trump, who received a bipartisan Justice Award in October 2019 for the first phase of legislation, Thanks to Smith for introducing the bill in his acceptance speech.