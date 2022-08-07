New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former Texas teacher was sentenced this week to 60 days in jail and 10 years of deferred adjudication for sexually abusing a minor student, angering a local community that felt the judge was too lenient.

Marca Bodine, 32, a former Tomball ISD teacher, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 14. She must register as a sex offender after serving a prison sentence.

Bodine began having sex with the boy when he was 13, authorities said. During their “relationship,” Bodine sent the boy sexually explicit photos and videos, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bodine was arrested in April 2021 after a student called the school and the Tomball Police Department. Fox 26 reported At that time

Some community activists criticized Bodine’s sentence. Fox 26 reported. One activist, Quanell X, accused Harris County Judge Greg Glass of being “unqualified to protect the children of Houston and Harris County.”

Assistant District Attorney Jana Oswald asked the judge for a sentence of 20 to 40 years, “given the seriousness of her crime and the lasting impact of the crime and the impact on the child’s life,” the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

“Children are the most vulnerable members of our society. It is our duty to protect them, not harm them,” the DA said.

Tomball is about 35 miles northwest of Houston.