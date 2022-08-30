Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91, according to Russian media reports

Share this article on Facebook.



share this article on twitter

Share this article by email



Show additional share options



Share this article on print

Share this article on comment

Share this article on Whatsapp

Share this article on LinkedIn

Share this article on reddit

Share this article on Pinit

Tumblr this article. share on

Russian media reported Thursday that Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union fought a losing battle to save a crumbling empire but made extraordinary reforms that ended the Cold War, has died at the age of 91. Done.

News organizations quoted a statement from the Central Clinical Hospital as saying that he passed away after a prolonged illness. No other details given.

Although less than seven years in power, Gorbachev began a breathtaking series of changes. But they quickly overtook that and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the liberation of Eastern European nations from Russian domination, and the end of decades of east-west nuclear conflict.

Related Stories

Movie News ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ actress Charlby Dean dies at 32

Movie News ‘Doctor Strange’ Breakout Xochital Gomez, ‘Birds of Prey’ Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Join ‘Ursa Major’ (Exclusive)

His downfall was humiliating. His power was hopelessly depleted by a coup attempt against him in August 1991, spending his final months observing the Republic after the proclamation of the Republic, until he resigned on December 25, 1991. The Soviet Union plunged itself into oblivion a day later.

A quarter century after the collapse, Gorbachev told The Associated Press that he had not considered using widespread force to try to hold the USSR together because he feared chaos in a nuclear country.

“The country was laden with weapons. And it would have immediately pushed the country into civil war,” he said.

The transformation that Gorbachev had envisioned when he became Soviet leader in March 1985 did not have many changes, including the dissolution of the Soviets.

By the end of his reign he was powerless to stop the whirlwind he had sown. Yet Gorbachev may have had more influence in the late 20th century than any other political figure.

“I see myself as a man who initiated the reforms needed for the country and Europe and the world,” Gorbachev told the AP in a 1992 interview shortly after stepping down.

“I am often asked, if I had to repeat it would I have started it again? Yes, indeed. And with more perseverance and determination,” he said.

Gorbachev won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War and spent his later years collecting accolades and awards from all corners of the world. Yet he was widely despised at home.

The Russians blame them for the 1991 explosion of the Soviet Union – once a formidable superpower whose territory was divided into 15 separate nations. His former allies abandoned him and made him a scapegoat for the troubles of the country.

He was featured in the 2018 documentary meeting Gorbachev.

Te official news agency Tass reported that Gorbachev will be buried next to his wife at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow.