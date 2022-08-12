closer
Former Texas home Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas It burned Thursday after it was reportedly struck by lightning, according to multiple reports, which officials called a “total loss.”

Thomas, who last played with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, was at home with two family members at his residence in Orange, Texas, when the home was engulfed in smoke early Thursday evening, Orange Fire Department Deputy Chief Peyton Smith said. FOX4 told Beaumont.

Baltimore Ravens' Earl Thomas warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Pictures of the home show the fire started in the southeast corner of the Thomas home, 12NewsNow reported. Firefighters were forced to pull back due to intense flames and smoke and worked in “defensive mode” to bring the blaze under control, officials told the outlet.

Former Seattle safety Earl Thomas was arrested on a protective order

No cause has been determined, but fire officials are not ruling out the possibility that lightning struck the home.

Smith told FOX4 that half of the home had collapsed and that the home was a “total loss” after Thursday’s fire.

Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas stands on the sidelines during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Christian Peterson/Getty Images)

Thomas, a Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler Released by Raven in 2020 After getting into a fight with a teammate during offseason training.

He is Played for the Seahawks from 2010-2018 but did not return to the field for Seattle in Week 4 of the 2018 season after raising his middle finger at head coach Pete Carroll while leaving the field with a leg injury.

Earl Thomas of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns on December 22, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Nick Comet/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

In May, Thomas was arrested after violating a protective order by sending threatening messages about a woman and her children.

Thomas, who is currently a free agent, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter in April that he was “ready” to resume his NFL career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

